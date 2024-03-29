Friday, March 29, 2024

College football: Louisiana Tech to have open practice at Freedom Fields April 23

by Russell Hedges
By Hunter Corneliesun, Louisiana Tech Associate Director Strategic Communications

The Louisiana Tech Football team will make the hour trip west to Bossier City for the Red River Run Through on Tuesday, April 23, at Freedom Fields.

“We are excited to take our spring practice to the Shreveport-Bossier area,” head coach Sonny Cumbie said. “North Louisiana and Shreveport-Bossier are very important to us because of our recruiting and also our alumni and lettermen.

“We wanted to engage the alumni, fans and coaches in that area and give them a chance to watch us practice and to connect with our players,” Cumbie said. “It is a way for us to give back and say that we appreciate everyone in that area. We look forward to seeing them at our practice.”

Attendance and parking for the practice are free. Food trucks will be onsite for fans in attendance. Food trucks and tailgate games will open for fans at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs will arrive at 6 p.m. and begin practice at approximately 6:30 p.m. There will be an autograph signing session following the event at 8 p.m. where fans can meet and greet Bulldog student-athletes.

The Louisiana Tech football roster features numerous Shreveport-Bossier products, including Ean Burch (Deep Snapper, Loyola College Prep), Daxton Chavez (Wide Receiver, Airline HS), Zyion Claville (Wide Receiver, Huntington HS), Decoldest Crawford (Wide Receiver, Green Oaks, Ja’Marrion Kennedy (Offensive Lineman, Northridge), Kendrick Rucker (Wide Receiver, Huntington HS), Logan Smith(Kicker, Benton).

For the second consecutive year, LA Tech has six home games at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs will open the season with non-conference foes Nicholls (Aug. 31), and Tulsa (Sept. 21). Tech closes out the home slate in conference play with Middle Tennessee (Oct. 10), UTEP (Oct. 22), a homecoming matchup with Jacksonville State (Nov. 9) and Kennesaw State (Nov. 30).

Season tickets renewal for the 2024 Louisiana Tech football season are live, with new information regarding new sales coming soon. 

Fans can renew season tickets online at LATechSports.com/tickets or by calling the LA Tech Ticket Office at (318) 257-3631.

