My Community Cares Hosts Community Legal Clinic at Linwood Public Charter School

Volunteers for Youth Justice’s My Community Cares (MCC) program is committed to strengthening families and supporting the Shreveport community through vital resources and education. In that spirit, MCC is excited to announce a Community Legal Clinic on Thursday, February 20, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Linwood Public Charter School (Annex Building), 331 W 71st St., Shreveport, LA 71106.

This free clinic, led by MCC Attorney Mary Winchell, will provide valuable informational sessions on topics including:

Domestic Violence and Family Law

Public Benefits

Housing

Consumer Health and Protection

Please note: The information presented at this event is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice.

If you have questions about the event, please contact:

Join Us or Spread the Word!

We encourage families and community members to take advantage of this opportunity to gain a better understanding of their rights and resources. If you’re unable to attend, please share this information with someone who may benefit.

Together, we can empower families and foster a stronger community!