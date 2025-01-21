Tuesday, April 29, 2025
BPCC’s Bossier Campus to reopen January 22; Natchitoches, Sabine Valley remain closed

by BPT Staff
Bossier Parish Community College’s Bossier campus will reopen on Wednesday, January 22nd, for normal operations. 

However, the Natchitoches and Many campuses will remain closed due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions. These campuses are scheduled to reopen on Thursday, January 23rd. Virtual classes will still meet and student services will be available virtually for those campuses. 

Important information and updates will be shared, as needed, on the BPCC website, social media and communicated through BPCC email and CAVSalert System. Sign up to receive alerts here: https://bit.ly/4fMoZR9

