Nominations for 2024 40 Under Forty Now Open

Nominations for 2024 40 Under Forty are now open through Friday, May 10 at 5 p.m. The annual 40 Under Forty Awards profile Northwest Louisiana’s most outstanding entrepreneurs, executives, managers, and professionals in public, private, or non-profit sectors.

Through May 10, nominations can be submitted at https://web.shreveportchamber.org/atlas/forms/general/36. Nominees for 40 Under Forty are open to individuals who meet the following criteria:

Must be under 40 years of age as of July 31, 2024

Has made an impact on their company or community

Show the potential to be a leader in business, politics or the community during the next decade

Must live and work in Northwest Louisiana

Must not be a previous 40 Under Forty award or Young Professional of the Year recipient

Must not be a Chamber Employee or a previous Chamber award recipient of any kind in the past year

Winners will be honored at the 18th Annual 40 Under Forty Awards Gala on Friday, December 6 at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino at 6:30 p.m. Winners are chosen based on values such as achievement, experience and innovation, vision, leadership, and community involvement.

More information about 40 Under Forty is available at https://www.shreveportchamber.org/eventsoverview/forty-2/.

For more information on YPI of NWLA, visit www.shreveportchamber.org/young-professionals-initiative/ or follow official social media accounts – Facebook at @YPINorthwestLA and Instagram at @ypi_of_sb.

ABOUT YOUNG PROFESSIONALS INITIATIVE OF NORTH LOUISIANA

YPI exists to create a network of community leaders under the age of 40 to enhance the development of Northwest Louisiana for the attraction and retention of young professionals in our region. YPI is proud of the role we play in the economic development of Northwest Louisiana.