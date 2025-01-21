Update on latest state highway closures across Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is providing an update on the latest weather-related closures on state routes throughout Louisiana. Motorists should keep in mind that conditions change rapidly and roadways may be closed suddenly if they’re unsafe for travel.
As of January 21, 2025, at 10:00 am, the following state roadways are closed:
- Assumption Parish
- U.S. 90 in both directions between Amelia and Des Allemonds
- Calcasieu Parish
- I-210 between I-10 east and west interchanges
- East Baton Rouge Parish
- I-12 westbound between Airline Highway and the I-10/I-12 split
- I-10 westbound between Highland Road and the I-10/I-12 split
- I-110 in both directions between the I-10/I-110 split and U.S. 61 Natchez
- I-10 eastbound between LA 415 and Washington Street
- I-10 westbound between the I-10/I-12 split and LA 415
- Iberia Parish
- U.S. 90 at the LA 88 overpass
- Lafayette Parish
- I-10 in both directions between I-49 and LA 415
- Lafourche Parish
- LA 20 in both directions on the St. Patrick Bridge
- U.S. 90 in both directions between Amelia Street to Des Allemonds
- LA 1 bridge between Port Fourchon and Leeville
- LA 308 between 7th Street and Herbert Street (Larose Highrise Bridge)
- Orleans Parish
- U.S. 90B HOV lanes in both directions on the Crescent City Connection
- U.S. 90B (Westbank Expressway) between Westwood Drive and LA 428
- U.S. 90 B between I-10 and Tchoupitoulas Street
- LA 407 (Woodland Highway) bridge between General De Gaulle and LA 406
- LA 39 (Claiborne Bridge) between Poland Avenue and Tennessee Street
- Plaquemines Parish
- LA 23 bridge between Levee Road and Buccaran Road
- Pointe Coupee Parish
- LA 10 in both directions between LA 1 and U.S. 61
- Rapides Parish
- U.S. 165B in both directions on Jackson Street Bridge
- LA 8 in both directions on the Boyce Bridge
- St. Charles Parish
- LA 3127 south ramp to I-310 northbound
- I-310 in both directions between U.S. 90 and I-10, except for the Hale Boggs Bridge between LA 18 and LA 48
- St. John the Baptist Parish
- I-10 in both directions between U.S. 51 and U.S. 190B
- I-55 in both directions between I-10 and LA 22
- Terrebonne Parish
- LA 3087 (Prospect Boulevard) between Coteau Road and Hayes Street
Drivers should avoid being on the roadways if travel is not absolutely necessary.
For the most up-to-date road status information, DOTD offers motorists various resources:
- 511 Traveler Information: Travelers can find information regarding road closures by downloading the Louisiana 511 mobile app or by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org. This website offers updates in real time, along with access to our live-stream traffic cameras.
- MyDOTD: Motorists can receive up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up via email for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.
- Social Media: Find DOTD on social media for updates and information. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.