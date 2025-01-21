Update on latest state highway closures across Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is providing an update on the latest weather-related closures on state routes throughout Louisiana. Motorists should keep in mind that conditions change rapidly and roadways may be closed suddenly if they’re unsafe for travel.

As of January 21, 2025, at 10:00 am, the following state roadways are closed:

Assumption Parish

U.S. 90 in both directions between Amelia and Des Allemonds

Calcasieu Parish

I-210 between I-10 east and west interchanges

East Baton Rouge Parish

I-12 westbound between Airline Highway and the I-10/I-12 split

I-10 westbound between Highland Road and the I-10/I-12 split

I-110 in both directions between the I-10/I-110 split and U.S. 61 Natchez

I-10 eastbound between LA 415 and Washington Street

I-10 westbound between the I-10/I-12 split and LA 415

Iberia Parish

U.S. 90 at the LA 88 overpass

Lafayette Parish

I-10 in both directions between I-49 and LA 415

Lafourche Parish

LA 20 in both directions on the St. Patrick Bridge

U.S. 90 in both directions between Amelia Street to Des Allemonds

LA 1 bridge between Port Fourchon and Leeville

LA 308 between 7th Street and Herbert Street (Larose Highrise Bridge)

Orleans Parish

U.S. 90B HOV lanes in both directions on the Crescent City Connection

U.S. 90B (Westbank Expressway) between Westwood Drive and LA 428

U.S. 90 B between I-10 and Tchoupitoulas Street

LA 407 (Woodland Highway) bridge between General De Gaulle and LA 406

LA 39 (Claiborne Bridge) between Poland Avenue and Tennessee Street

Plaquemines Parish

LA 23 bridge between Levee Road and Buccaran Road

Pointe Coupee Parish

LA 10 in both directions between LA 1 and U.S. 61

Rapides Parish

U.S. 165B in both directions on Jackson Street Bridge

LA 8 in both directions on the Boyce Bridge

St. Charles Parish

LA 3127 south ramp to I-310 northbound

I-310 in both directions between U.S. 90 and I-10, except for the Hale Boggs Bridge between LA 18 and LA 48

St. John the Baptist Parish

I-10 in both directions between U.S. 51 and U.S. 190B

I-55 in both directions between I-10 and LA 22

Terrebonne Parish

LA 3087 (Prospect Boulevard) between Coteau Road and Hayes Street

Drivers should avoid being on the roadways if travel is not absolutely necessary.

For the most up-to-date road status information, DOTD offers motorists various resources: