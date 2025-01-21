UNITED WAY RECEIVES $15,000 GRANT TO SUPPORT THE SHREVEPORT FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT CENTER

United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the Grayson Foundation to support the Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center (SFEC).

The SFEC, in partnership with the City of Shreveport, provides one-on-one financial counseling as a free public service to residents. To ensure high-quality service and client success, professionally trained and certified Financial Counselors help individuals and families manage their finances, pay down and negotiate debt, increase savings, establish and build credit, access safe and affordable banking products, and increase economic mobility.

Officially incorporated as a non-profit corporation in 1973, the Grayson Foundation is a private foundation through the Community Foundation of North Louisiana committed to improving Shreveport-Bossier’s quality of life. The Grayson Foundation typically awards grants to programs serving disadvantaged populations in Shreveport-Bossier in the sectors of health, human services, and education.

UWNWLA’s financial stability programs work to serve ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) individuals and families. ALICE represents the growing number of individuals and families who work hard but are still unable to afford their essential needs. ALICE makes up approximately 56 percent of our population in Northwest Louisiana, according to the latest ALICE report.

“We are incredibly grateful for this grant, which will directly support the vital work of the Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center,” said Rashida Dawson, UWNWLA Vice President of Financial Stability. “These funds will empower the program to reach even more individuals and families in need, giving them critical resources and guidance to achieve greater financial stability and independence.”

Since the program’s launch in 2020, the SFEC has served 910 clients, collectively reducing their debt by $2,920,189 and increasing their savings by $1,102,858.

To learn more about the Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/our-focus/financial-needs/financial-empowerment-center/.