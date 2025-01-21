LSUS student-athletes eclipse 3.0 GPA this fall

Nearly two-thirds of LSUS student-athletes recorded a 3.0 GPA or higher for the fall semester, showcasing the athletics department’s success in the classroom as well as the fields and courts.

The result is an overall GPA of 3.08 across all teams in the athletics department.

The total number of student-athletes to qualify for the Dean’s List tallied 114, representing 66 percent of all student-athletes.

Six of LSUS’s nine teams compiled a team GPA of at least 3.0.

“Our student-athletes are doing something special in the classroom, especially with the amount of success they are also having in competition,” said Lucas Morgan, LSUS athletics director. “We are so proud of the work they are putting in, which can be seen by the number of teams and individual student-athletes that have achieved above a 3.0 GPA.

“With some of the additional support services we have added, I can only imagine academic success will continue to improve.”

Women’s tennis led the way with a 3.77 GPA followed by women’s basketball (3.35) and men’s soccer (3.18).

Athletics recently added an assistant director for student-athlete success for the first time in department history, which will provide academic advising for student-athletes and develop academic support programs. Megan Bruce joined the department this fall.

The academic success pairs with athletics success from the fall seasons, which featured an NAIA Sweet 16 men’s soccer appearance and a national tournament appearance from women’s soccer.

Both basketball teams are in the top half of the Red River Conference standings with the women chasing a regular-season title (currently in second place).

The LSUS (15-3, 14-1) women could avenge its only conference loss Wednesday when they head to first-place Xavier (if travel is possible to New Orleans).