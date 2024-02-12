Monday, February 12, 2024

Winners announced at the 2024 Junior Science and Humanities Symposium at LSUS

by Stacey Tinsley
More than 30 participants competed in the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium at LSUS this past weekend with five students punching their ticket to the national competition.

Students conduct original research investigations in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and presented those projects at the regional event at LSUS.

Caddo Magnet High’s Maya Trutschl took home first place with her title “Utilizing Machine Learning to Mitigate the Risk of Transfusion-Related Hemolytic Reactions.”

All five nationals slots were filled by Caddo Magnet with St. Joseph’s Academy students taking the two alternate slots.

Those joining Trutschl at nationals include:

Second-place Aashni Shah (The Production of an Anti-PCDH1 Antibody for the Purpose of Combating Hantavirus);

Third-place Claire Kevil (The “Ideal Batter: Testing Electrolytic Cells Under Various Conditions)’

Fourth-place Arisha Sultana (Navigating Demographic Disparities in Louisiana Women’s Health using Artificial Intelligence Within Geographic Analysis);

Fifth Place Lily Bodily (Categorization of Kidney Cancer Using Machine Learning Based on IncRNA Expression).

The first alternate is Lola Avery (Detecting the Effects of Implicit Bias on an Individual’s Global Perspective;

The second alternate is Allison Riley (The Association Between Students’ and Teachers’ Perception of School Climate and Mental Health).

