Bossier City Spotlight: Honoring Public Safety Heroes

We will start this week’s “Spotlight” with a focus on Bossier City Public Safety. Often times we fail to recognize the men and women that literally give the greater part of their lives to the Safety and Protection of our Citizens. Such men and women are the members of the Bossier City Fire and Police Dept.

This week the Bossier City Fire Dept. saw the retirement and departure of two Chiefs that has worked for 33 and 31 years respectively for the Bossier City Fire Dept. these men are Chief Jeff Roberson and Chief Chuck San Angelo. These men has been shining examples of dedication, commitment and Leadership and their service to this Community is greatly appreciated. Fire Chief Brad Zagone said that he “appreciates their years of service and wish them the best in retirement.”

This week’s City Council meeting went very well with all Council members and Mayor Chandler in attendance as they continue to handle the business of the Citizens of Bossier City.

LIVE Casino held a work fair at the location of the old Diamond Jack’s Casino with the goal being to meet and attract potential vendors and contractors that may qualify to assist with the construction of what promises to be the “Greatest Entertainment Destination in our region.”

Bossier City Mayor Thomas Chandler is presently the Chairman of NLCOG. North Louisiana Council of Governance. The group had it’s monthly meeting on Friday in it’s regular location at the Shreveport Bar Association Building and Mayor Chandler did a great job of managing the meeting while highlighting the status of local projects in our area.

The Committee on the Charter Commission continues to meet as they chart the direction of the progress that has been made on the charter so that they can report back to the Citizens.

Mayor Chandler has moved forth with his vision of providing Leadership and Customer Service Training to all the employees of Bossier City. This training has began with the Bossier City Fire Dept. and the members found the Training to be beneficial and needed to continue to provide the best services to our Citizens.

The Bossier City Civic Center is hosting a Craft show on the weekend of March 15 and 16. Beginning on Sunday the 16th Rhea Lana will be returning to the Civic Center for it’s annual two week run. This is the “Big one.” If you have any needs for infants or children’s consignment you need to come out and support Rhea Lana.

South Bossier hosted their weekly luncheon on Tuesday March 12 and their speaker was Mr. Eric England the CEO and Leader of the Port of Shreveport Bossier. Mr. England is viewed as one of the most respected Leaders in our region. Eric gave a great update of the great things that are happening at the Port and he also reported on a number of things that are headed to our area.

To all of you Basketball Fans out there.. sit back, relax and get your fill of Basketball because ready or not it is here… March Madness. Stay Safe, and we will see you next week on the…. “Spotlight.”

Bossier City Spotlight is a weekly article that gives updates and insights to current events at City Hall and in Bossier City