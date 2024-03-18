Bossier Libraries celebrating World Storytelling Day

Before there were books, histories and other tales were passed through storytelling; this connection seems to be the perfect reason to celebrate World Storytelling Day on March 20th.

Annie Gilmer

The earliest remnants of cave paintings show us that storytelling dates back to the stone age. Messages and drawings were used to convey information and share stories. Stories were carried with people as these groups moved across the land, each subsequent generation learning and passing on the stories of their grandparents. New stories were added as people learned from new experiences and developed new skills.

Eventually these stories were written down as linguistic language was developed. Oral storytelling also developed around this time, something that would become something of an art form. As language was developed, more stories were written and shared. As travel became more extensive, stories were shared from one culture to another and changed in the telling as new languages were learned, sometimes imperfectly.

Books began to be written and translated, and stories continued to spread. Today, we still share stories orally; in fact, about 65% of our conversations with others are storytelling. Historians record oral histories so that we can hear stories of the past in the words of those who lived it. The art of storytelling encompasses our favorite fiction, biographies and autobiographies, histories, facts on any topic you can think of, and more. We share our stories, our lessons, and our knowledge in this ancient art. On March 20th, share a story with someone, or read or listen to a story from someone.

If you’re looking for a story to read, listen to, or watch, stop by our newly opened Central Library. We’re just across the street from our old location and our phone number hasn’t changed. Enjoy this new chapter in Bossier Parish Libraries’ story!

Central Library: 850 City Hall Drive, Bossier City 71111

Questions? Email us at: [email protected]

Website: https://www.bossierlibrary.org/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bossierlibrary

New Library Hours:

Central/History Center Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 8:00pm Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm Saturday, 9:00am – 5:00pm

Benton Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 7:00pm Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm Saturday, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Haughton Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm Saturday, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Aulds/East 80/Plain Dealing/Tooke Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm



Library Locations:

Aulds Branch

318.742.2337

Benton Branch

318.965.2751

Central Library

318.746.1693

East 80 Branch

318.949.2665

Haughton Branch

318.949.0196

History Center

318.746.7717

Plain Dealing Branch

318.326.4233

Tooke Branch

318.987.3915

New and Coming Soon:

Baking Wonderland: A Mix and Match Cookbook for Kids by Jean Parker and Rachel Smith (Children’s Non-Fiction; Book)

A Catered Quilting Bee: A Mystery with Recipes by Isis Crawford (Fiction; Book)

Crime and Cherry Pits: A Farm to Table Mystery, Book 4 by Amanda Flower (Fiction; Book)

The Deepest Black: Locard Institute Series, Book 3 by Lisa Black (Fiction; Book, eBook)

I Hope this Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang (YA Fiction; Book, eBook, eAudiobook)

A Killer Romance: A Beach Reads Mystery, Book 3 by Maggie Blackburn (Fiction; Book)

The Last Bookwanderer: A Pages and Co Story, Book 6 by Anna James; illustrated by Marco Guadalupi (Children’s/Tween Fiction; Book, eAudiobook)

Murder at an Irish Chipper: An Irish Village Mystery, Book 10 by Charlene O’Connor (Fiction; Book)

Once Upon a Murder: A lady Librarian Mystery, Book 2 by Samantha Larsen (Fiction; Book, eBook, eAudiobook)

This Day Changes Everything: A Novel by Edward Underhill (YA Fiction; Book, eBook, eAudiobook)

Whiskey Tender: A Memoir by Deborah Jackson Taffa (Autobiography; Book)

Why We Remember: Unlocking the Memory’s Power to Hold on to What Matters by Charan Ranganath (Non-Fiction; Book, eBook, eAudiobook)

The Wisdom of You Body: Finding Healing, Wholeness, and Connection Through Embodied Living by Hillary L. McBride (Non-Fiction; Book, eBook, eAudiobook)