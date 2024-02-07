Wednesday, February 7, 2024

High school boys basketball: Parkway tops Benton; Airline, Bossier win

by Russell Hedges
The Parkway Panthers defeated the Benton Tigers 72-55 in a District 1-5A game Tuesday night at Parkway.

Elsewhere, the Airline Vikings got a big 1-5A win over Natchitoches Central 55-52 in Natchitoches, and Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 56-22 at Shreve.

In the other 1-5A game, Southwood defeated Byrd 68-42 at Southwood.

Southwood (21-7, 10-1) leads the district. Captain Shreve (23-5, 9-2) is second followed by Natchitoches Central (23-5, 8-3), Airline (17-12, 7-4), Parkway (15-13, 4-7), Benton (12-16, 4-7), Byrd (5-19, 2-9) and Haughton (9-21, 0-11).

Bossier tightened the District 1-4A race with a 46-40 victory over Woodlawn at Woodlawn.

Huntington (18-11, 5-1), which defeated Evangel Christian 42-34 Tuesday, leads the district followed by Bossier (19-11, 4-2), Minden (13-7, 3-2), Evangel (16-8, 3-2), Woodlawn (16-14, 2-3), Booker T. Washington (14-10, 3-3), Northwood (13-11, 2-3) and North DeSoto (7-10, 0-6).

Bossier hosts Huntington Friday.

At Parkway, Kaleb Williams hit four 3-pointers and led nine Panthers who scored with 21 points. 

Caleb Evans had 15, all in the second half. Antonio Gladney chipped in nine, all in the first half.

Greg Manning led 10 Benton players who scored with 15 points. Trey Smith added 11.

Parkway led 22-17 at the half and 43-34 after three quarters. Williams and Manning scored 10 each in the third.

Evans scored 10 in the Panthers’ 29-point fourth quarter.. He was 6-of-7 from the free throw line in the quarter and 9-of-11 in the half.

Parkway visits Haughton Friday. Benton hosts Natchitoches Central.

At Natchitoches Central, Tre’ Jackson led the Vikings with 15 points.

Kevin White had nine. Jayden Gladney, Bryson Broom and Connor McConathy all scored eight. 

Airline hosts Southwood Friday.

At Woodlawn, Javon Johnson poured in 23 points to lead Bossier.

Justin Slaid added 12.

Johnson scored 14 and Bossier led 25-13 at the half. The Bearkats took a 34-25 lead into the fourth. Slaid and Johnson scored six each in the final period.

