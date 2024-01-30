High school soccer: Haughton, Bossier boys win district titles

The Haughton Bucs and Bossier Bearkats wrapped up undefeated district championships with victories Monday night.

Haughton defeated Caddo Magnet 5-1 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Haughton finished the regular season 12-5-3 overall and 6-0 in District 1-II.

Bossier defeated Sterlington 2-0 at Bossier. The Bearkats finished the regular season 15-4-1 overall and 2-0 in District 1-III.

At Preston Crownover, Abdal Zidan led Haughton with three goals. The final one was the 53rd of his career.

Carter Ebarb had assists on two of his goals. Ethan Osbon had one.

Ebarb and Chris Ontiveros scored one goal each.

Caddo Magnet dropped to 10-8-2 and 3-1-2

At Bossier, David Rojas scored two goals. Wilson Alvarado had assists on both.

Sterlington dropped to 11-7-4 and 1-1.

In a girls non-district match, Parkway played St. Frederick to a 2-2 tie.

The Lady Panthers (13-7-2) finished runner-up to Caddo Magnet in District 1-II.

Benton closed the regular season with a 3-1 non-district victory over North DeSoto.

The Lady Tigers (12-8-3) finished tied for second in District 1-I with Byrd.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.