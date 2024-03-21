High school track and field: Parkway edges Haughton in Don Millen Bearkat Invitational boys division; Lady Panthers finish runner-up

Parkway won the boys division and finished second in the girls in the Don Millen Bearkat Invitational Wednesday at Benton.

Parkway scored 131 points in the boys division, edging Haughton by one point. North DeSoto finished third with 92.

Parkway scored 103.2 points in the girls division. North DeSoto won with 119.3. Byrd was third with 72.

BOYS

Haughton junior John Hudson Brown and Parkway junior Devon Oliver were double winners.

Brown won the 200 in 22.21 seconds and 400 in 49.78. He also finished second in the 100 in 10.63, just .01 behind Calvary Baptist’s Kolby Thomas.

Brown was ,26 faster than Byrd’s Martin Brogna in the 200 and .32 than Byrd’s Wyatt Ditt in the 400.

Oliver won the shot put with a toss of 50 feet, 3 inches and the discus with a 163-2.

Byrd’s Brock Primes was second in the shot it with a 46-0 and discus with a 153-9.

Haughton senior Tyler Stewart won the 110 hurdles in 14.33. He finished .15 faster than runner-up Ian White of Mansfield. Stewart was second in the 300 hurdles in 40.78. North Webster’s Avante Curry won in 40.78.

Parkway sophomore Ben Ruliffson and sophomore Jesus Cordova finished 1-2 in the 1,600 in 4:40.2 and 4:51.82,, respectively.

Parkway senior Gary Smith won the 3,200 in 10:15.22. Byrd’s John Patrick Bartle was second in 10:17.42.

Haughton freshman Kyron Turner won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet. North DeSoto’s Javonte Taylor was second with a 5-10.

Haughton senior Amryon Lars won the long jump with a 21-2. Taylor was second with a 20-11.

Haughton senior Brett Mcglasson took the pole vault with a 12-0. Loyola’s Reece Armagost also cleared 12-0 but Mcglasson was first on fewer misses.

Haughton junior Landon Gaby won the javelin with a 162-8. Northwood’s Jaden Terry was second with a 151-9.

The Parkway foursome of senior Noah Fox, freshman Aiden O’Nishea, freshman Brennan Robin and Smith won the 4X800 relay in 8:26.33. North DeSoto was second in 8:37.27.

The Parkway team of senior Brody Hocter, senior Gabriel Falting, senior Will Achee and Robin won the 4X400 in 3:26.21. Calvary Baptist was second in 3:30.68.

The Haughton foursome of junior Davonte Moss, senior Chris Mayes, junior Austin Walton and junior Greg Abney was second in the 4X400 in 43.50. Northwood won in 42.55.

Parkway’s Falting was second in the 800 in 1:57.22. Calvary Baptist’s Jackson Burney won in 1:54.83.

Third-place finishers from parish schools in individual events were Parkway’s Hocter (400), Parkway sophomore Noah Lafitte (3,200), Haughton senior Demarshae Fradger (long jump), Haughton senior Dexter Shyne (shot put), Parkway senior Dolan Williams (discus), Parkway senior Michael Collier (triple jump), Parkway senior Jason Nall (javelin), Parkway junior Savion Bell (high jump) and Haughton’s Gaby (pole vault).

GIRLS

Parkway Kiara Jackson won the 3,200 in 13:44.37. Byrd’s Sophia Deleon was second in 13:53.50.

Haughton junior Kinsley Brotherton took the 100 hurdles in 17.56. She finished .55 ahead of runner-up Madison Veal of North DeSoto.

Brotherton was second in the 300 hurdles in 49.91. North Webster’s Xhailor McGlothan won in 49.46.

Parkway sophomore Makenzie Marshall won the long jump with a 16-2. Mansfield’s Zakhia Austin was second with a 15-8.

Benton’s Addyson Hulett captured the pole vault with a 9-0. She went 4 inches higher than runner-up Molly Wiley of North DeSoto.

Parkway senior Chloe Larry won the javelin with a 125-9. North DeSoto’s Mikayla Mondello was second with a 100-3.

Plain Dealing sophomore Brianna Newton won the shot put with a 38-1. Parkway senior Jayla James was second with a 36-9. Newton also finished second in the discus with a 90-8. North DeSoto’s Yazmin Ferguson won with a 97-7.

The Parkway foursome of senior Cheyenne Olson, sophomore Zara Baker-Scanlon, junior Lauren Taylor and sophomore Jasmyne Hendrix finished second in the 4X400 relay in 4:26.29. Byrd won in 4:23.60.

Third-place finishers from parish schools in individual events were Parkway senior India Harris (100), Parkway junior Natalia Brown (400), Parkway freshman Sofia Bright (800), Parkway junior Ember Pierce (1,600), Haughton sophomore Izzy Leal (3,200), Bossier sophomore J’Diya Morris (300 hurdles), Parkway sophomore Zaniyah Carter (shot put), Haughton junior Brooke Caporossi (javelin) and Haughton junior Julianna Boyett (pole vault).