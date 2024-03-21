Shreveport Regional Arts Council Brings Exciting Spring Programming to the Community

The Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) is gearing up for an action-packed spring season, offering a diverse array of events and activities to engage arts enthusiasts of all ages. From festivals to workshops, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the highlights on the SRAC calendar is the upcoming 2024 ArtBreak Festival, scheduled to take place from April 12 to April 14 at the Shreveport Convention Center. This annual festival celebrates the artistic achievements of students in Caddo Parish and is a testament to the importance of arts education in our community. Attendees can expect a vibrant showcase of student artwork, hands-on activities, performances, and more.

In addition to ArtBreak, the SRAC has planned several other exciting events throughout the spring season. On April 20, art and nature enthusiasts can participate in the Downtown Plant Swap at Caddo Common Park. This event offers a unique opportunity to exchange plants and connect with fellow green thumbs in the community.

For those interested in performance art, the Critical Mass 12 Performance Showcase on April 25 at Caddo Common Park promises to be a captivating evening of entertainment. This showcase will feature dynamic performances by local artists, showcasing the diverse talent within our region.

Art enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Critical MASS 12 Opening & CM 11 Solo Shows Opening on April 26 at artspace. Attendees will have the chance to explore thought-provoking exhibitions and immerse themselves in the world of contemporary art.

The SRAC is also proud to present the Laterina “Phoenix” Taylor KAT Residency Artist Talk on May 2 at Central ARTSTATION, providing insight into the creative process of this talented artist. Additionally, the Laterina “Phoenix” Taylor KAT Residency Workshop on May 4 offers a hands-on opportunity for participants to explore their artistic abilities.

Rounding out the spring lineup is the First Friday Glo Fest on May 3 at Riverview Amphitheatre, a lively celebration featuring music, art, and entertainment under the stars.

With so many exciting events on the horizon, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council invites the community to join in the celebration of creativity and culture this spring. For more information and event details, visit ArtBreakSB.com.