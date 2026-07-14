American Legion Baseball: Bossier Phillies pull away late, stay undefeated in state tournament

The Bossier Phillies are the only undefeated team left in the American Legion Baseball State Tournament.

Bossier defeated Gonzalez-based Gautier Amedee 5-1 in the winners’ bracket final Monday night in Crowley. The two-time defending champion Phillies face the Crowley Millers, who have one loss, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Bossier broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the sixth. The Phillies added two more in the seventh.

Gautier Amedee loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. But Landon Martin induced a groundout to shortstop Case Jorden for the game’s final out.

Martin replaced starter Tanner Webb with two outs in the seventh and a runner at second.

Webb, a former Benton star who was instrumental in the Tigers’ run to the non-select Division I semifinals in 2025, turned in an outstanding performance. He allowed just one hit with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Bossier recorded nine hits. Seven of those came in the final two innings.

Griffin Sibley’s sacrifice fly after a leadoff single by Jackson Waller and a double by Cooper Holmes gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Bradon Stephens followed with a double and Bossier led 3-1.

Waller’s double to center with two outs in the seventh made it 4-1. Holmes followed with a single, scoring Waller with the final run.

Waller and Holmes both went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Cole Snell reached base three times. He went 2-for-3 and was also hit by a pitch. He led off the seventh with a single.

Jorden had a single and drew a pair of walks. Sibley had a single and an RBI. Nate Cervantes drew two walks.