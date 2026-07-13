CHRISTUS Health grows cohort programs for Central Louisiana healthcare students

In an effort to strengthen the local healthcare workforce and create new opportunities for aspiring clinicians, CHRISTUS Health is expanding its tuition-free cohort program to Northwestern State University (NSU) Cenla campus, Louisiana State University Eunice (LSUE) and Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC). The expansion will help remove financial barriers for students pursuing healthcare careers while creating a more accessible, integrated pipeline of skilled professionals to serve communities across Central Louisiana.

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System launched its inaugural cohort program in 2024 at Louisiana State University of Alexandria to support nursing students through specialized training opportunities, certification preparation and access to additional academic resources.

Beginning this fall, the program will expand to serve nursing students at NSU’s Cenla campus, respiratory therapy students at LSUE and licensed practical nursing students at CLTCC.

“We have a powerful opportunity to help strengthen and sustain our communities by continuing to invest in and grow a reliable healthcare workforce,” said Monte Wilson, CEO of CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System. “We are proud to partner with these incredible schools to prepare the next generation of highly skilled caregivers while also removing the burden of paying for tuition.”

The cohort program provides up to $25,000 in tuition coverage for selected students. In addition to financial assistance, participants receive specialized training and other resources designed to support their academic and professional success.

Upon graduation and licensure, students are also guaranteed employment at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System, creating a direct, integrated pathway from education to workforce readiness while helping to meet the region’s growing demand for healthcare professionals.

Applications for this program will open this fall with campus-specific deadlines that will be announced by each institution. The opportunity is uniquely open to eligible students at any stage of their academic program. Interested applicants should visit their program’s faculty supervisor for more details.

“By creating more integrated and accessible pathways from education to employment, we are able to offer students a more personal and supportive experience,” Wilson said. “This program reflects our shared commitment to building a reliable, highly trained workforce that can meet the evolving needs of our communities.”