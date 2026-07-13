College football: Louisiana Tech’s Fields, Finley named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

By Stephen Featherston, Louisiana Tech Director Strategic Communications

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Tech’s Kolbe Fields and Eli Finley were named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team, the conference office announced Monday.

Fields earned first-team honors at linebacker, while Finley was a second-team selection at tight end.

A New Orleans native, Fields enters his fourth season at LA Tech after transferring from LSU before the 2023 season. He started the Bulldogs’ first five games in 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury against UTEP. In four full games, Fields totaled 39 tackles, including 12 solo stops, to go along with three tackles for loss, two interceptions and a touchdown. He recorded at least 10 tackles twice and posted a career-high 13 stops, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the season opener against Southeastern.

In 16 career games at LA Tech, Fields has tallied 110 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Finley enters his senior season after appearing in 37 games with 26 starts over the past three years. The Texas native earned second-team All-Conference USA honors in 2025 after leading LA Tech with 38 receptions and 444 receiving yards. He averaged 11.7 yards per catch and recorded multiple receptions in nine games, highlighted by a six-catch, 154-yard performance against Southern Miss.

Finley has registered 65 receptions for 768 yards and two touchdowns during his career at LA Tech.

In addition, LA Tech was picked to finish fourth in the West Division with 55 points.

East Division

1. James Madison – 94 Points (11)

2. Old Dominion – 73 Points (1)

3. Marshall – 67 Points

4. Georgia Southern – 53 Points (1)

5. Coastal Carolina – 45 Points (1)

6. App State – 43 Points

7. Georgia State – 17 Points

West Division

1. Troy – 96 Points (12)

2. Louisiana – 75 Points (1)

3. Arkansas State – 69 Points

4. Louisiana Tech – 55 Points

5. Southern Miss – 47 Points (1)

6. South Alabama – 31 Points

7. ULM – 19 Points

Fields, Finley and head Coach Sonny Cumbiewill take part in Sun Belt Football Media Days this Thursday at the New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District. The event will be live streamed on ESPN+ with the Bulldogs taking the main stage at 11:30 a.m.