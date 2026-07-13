Players 36-40 on Independence Bowl All-Time Team unveiled

By Erik Evenson, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Director of Communications; featured photo Independence Bowl archives

After releasing the initial 10 players on the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl’s 50th Anniversary All-Time team last week, the bowl is revealing the next five greats on the list – players 36 through 40.

This group of five players includes one of the bigger names to play in the Independence Bowl, two players from Nick Saban’s 2007 Alabama team and a Bossier High School product. Numbers 40 through 36 on the Independence Bowl’s All-Time Team include:

No. 40 – Tiki Barber (RB – Virginia, 1994)

Barber might be one of the biggest household names on the all-time list, but before turning himself into the 14th greatest New York Giant of all-time, he played in the 1994 Independence Bowl against TCU. He had three carries for 18 yards, three receptions for two yards and an 18-yard kickoff return. Barber had a highly successful college career for the Cavaliers – evidenced by his No. 21 jersey being retired by Virginia, his selection to the ACC’s 50th Anniversary Team, and his induction into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. Barber rushed for over 1,300 yards in two straight seasons in 1995 and 1996, was named first-team All-ACC both years, and was named ACC Player of the Year in 1996 after rushing for 1,360 yards and 14 touchdowns (TDs). Drafted in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft, he turned himself into the Giants’ all-time leading rusher – rushing for 10,449 yards in his career. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2005 when he rushed for 1,860 yards and nine TDs, while also adding 54 receptions for 530 yards. Also a three-time Pro Bowler, Barber was inducted into the Giants Ring of Honor in 2010.

No. 39 – Andre Smith (OT – Alabama, 2006 & 2007)

One of the bigger humans on this list, the 6-foot-4, 335-pound Smith starred in two Independence Bowls for Alabama – including in Nick Saban’s lone Independence Bowl victory in 2007. He became just the fourth true freshman offensive lineman to start at Alabama, starting all 13 games in 2006 – including the 2006 Independence Bowl against Oklahoma State. Smith continued his rise to stardom in 2007, starting every game at left tackle and being named first-team All-SEC and winning the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best offensive lineman in the conference. He helped lead Saban to his first bowl victory in Crimson, defeating Colorado, 30-24. The next season, 2008, was his best and final season in college, as he was a unanimous All-American and won the Outland Trophy and Jim Parker Trophy as the best offensive lineman in college football. Smith would go on to be selected sixth overall in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft and play in the NFL from 2009 through 2021 – playing 121 games and starting 98.

No. 38 – Weldon Brown (CB – Louisiana Tech, 2008)

Brown, a product of Bossier High School, shined under the bright lights at Independence Stadium in Louisiana Tech’s first Independence Bowl appearance in 18 years. The former Bearkat finished the game with 10 solo tackles and 14 total tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup en route to being named the 2008 Defensive Player of the Game. The 2008 season, Brown’s senior year, was his best of his career – totaling 75 tackles, a career-high five interceptions and two forced fumbles. He collected nine interceptions over his last two years in Ruston. Brown would go on to play in the Canadian Football League from 2010 through 2015 – intercepting eight passes in his career for the Edmonton Eskimos and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

No. 37 – Rolando McClain (LB – Alabama, 2007)

A second player from the 2007 Alabama squad in this group of five, McClain helped Saban cap off his first season in Tuscaloosa on a high note in the 2007 bowl victory over Colorado – finishing the game with five total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one interception and two passes deflected. 2007 was his first year on campus, and he earned an SEC All-Freshman selection. McClain’s career took off over the next two years in Crimson, as he was named third-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2008 before turning in a truly great season in 2009. Anchoring the defense that would help lead the Tide to a National Championship, McClain won the Lambert Award and Dick Butkus Awards while also being named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American. He would go on to be selected with the eighth pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft and play in the NFL from 2010 through 2015. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2010 after collecting 85 tackles, 0.5 sacks, one interception and six passes defended. The best season of his career was his second when he combined for 100 total tackles and five sacks.

No. 36 – Rondell Mealey (RB – LSU, 1997)

Mealey turned in an effort in the 1997 Independence Bowl against Notre Dame that still stands as one of the best rushing performances in the game’s history. He rushed the ball 34 times for 222 yards and two TDs on his way to being named the 1997 Offensive Player of the Game. His 222 yards are the second-most net yards rushing in a game in Independence Bowl history – right behind his LSU teammate Kevin Faulk in 1995. Mealey finished with 2,238 rushing yards and 29 TDs for his career in the purple and gold before being drafted in the seventh round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He spent three years with the Green Bay Packers.

The next five (Nos. 31 through 35) will be announced on July 16.

Previously Announced Members of the All-Time Team

The first 10 players on the Independence Bowl’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team, as previously announced, include:

No. 41 – Puka Nacua (WR – BYU, 2021), No. 42 – Gary Kubiak (QB – Texas A&M, 1981), No. 43 – Seneca Wallace (QB – Iowa State, 2001), No. 44 – Todd McClure (C – LSU, 1995 & 1997), No. 45 – Gary Anderson (K – Syracuse, 1979), No. 46 – Booger McFarland (LB – LSU, 1995 & 1997), No. 47 – Tremaine Edmunds (LB – Virginia Tech, 2015), No. 48 – Bill Musgrave (QB – Oregon, 1989), No. 49 – Larry Anderson (DB – Louisiana Tech, 1977) and No. 50 – Lorenza Baker (LB – Louisiana Tech, 1990).

Selection & Ranking Criteria and Committee

The list of the top 50 all-time players was compiled by an experienced and diverse committee that included local media members and Independence Bowl representatives. Players were nominated and evaluated based on the following criteria:

40 percent weight based on their Independence Bowl performance(s)

30 percent based on their college career and accolades

30 percent based on their pro career and accomplishments

To read more about the nomination and selection process, release schedule and selection and ranking committee, visit RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/news.