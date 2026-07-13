Meta Commits More Than $50 Billion for North Louisiana Project, Becoming One of the Largest Data Centers in History

The project is expected to support 7,500 construction jobs at peak construction and approximately 1,000 operational jobs. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 1,900 indirect new jobs for over 2,700 new job opportunities in the Northeast Region.



Since construction began, Meta has prioritized working with Louisiana companies, already contracting more than $1.6 billion with local businesses and supporting workforce development across the region.



As part of its commitment to Louisiana, Meta is investing in both the infrastructure and the people who will power the future of AI. Louisiana was selected as one of only four pilot locations for Meta’s America’s Workforce Academy, alongside partnerships with Louisiana Delta Community College, the University of Louisiana at Monroe and other institutions to prepare more Louisianans for careers in skilled trades and data center operations.



This commitment to Louisiana also extends to the state’s business community. The company has designated Source Louisiana as its primary portal for subcontracting opportunities on the project, helping connect local companies to its growing supplier network. Launched last year, the free platform gives in-state companies greater visibility into major project opportunities by showcasing their services, certifications and capacity. Interested businesses can register at SourceLouisiana.com.