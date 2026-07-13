Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man on Multiple Juvenile Molestation Charges

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Folsom, Louisiana man

following an investigation into multiple sex offenses involving minors that allegedly occurred in

Bossier Parish between 1989 and 1995.



On June 29, 2026, detectives began investigating allegations involving, at this time, 4 juvenile

victims. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified David Mercer, 72, of

Folsom, Louisiana, as the suspect. Investigators confirmed that Mercer lived and worked in

Bossier Parish during the time the offenses were alleged to have occurred. Mercer was employed

as a Youth-Minister at Cypress Baptist Church of Benton, but resigned from that position in

1995.



On July 10, 2026, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives traveled to Folsom, Louisiana,

where Mercer was taken into custody without incident with assistance from the St. Tammany

Parish Sheriff’s Office. At the time of his arrest, detectives executed a search warrant at Mercer’s

residence in Folsom. Mercer was employed as a youth pastor at a local church in Folsom at the

time of his arrest.



Mercer was transported to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility on July 11, 2026,

where he was booked in on 90 counts of 14:81.2| Forceable Fondling Molestation of a Juvenile,

involving 4 victims, his bond has been set at $2,500,000.00.



The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges and victims are expected.



Sheriff Julian Whittington stated, “Although nearly 40 years have passed, the passage of time

does not lessen the seriousness of these crimes or the impact they have had on those affected. I

want to encourage anyone who may have been a victim or witnessed these actions to come

forward and contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. We are committed to thoroughly

investigating these allegations and seeking justice for those who may have been impacted.”



Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Mr. Mercer, or who has information

relevant to this investigation, is encouraged to contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Detectives at (318) 965-3418.



The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office

and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office for their assistance during this investigation.