Monday, July 13, 2026
Sports

American Legion Baseball: Bossier Phillies advance to state tournament winners’ bracket finals

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comments

The Bossier Phillies advanced to the winners’ bracket finals of the American Legion Baseball State Tournament with an 11-5 victory over New Orleans Jesuit-based Retief Oil Sunday night in Lafayette.

The Phillies face Gonzalez-based Gautier Amedee Monday at 7 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament. Gautier Amedee defeated the Lafayette Driller 2-1 in the other semifinal.

Bossier, which is looking for its third straight title, trailed 2-1 through 3 1/2 innings. The Phillies took the lead for good with five in the bottom of the fourth.

Jesuit got within two in top of the fifth, but Bossier answered with three in the bottom of the inning. The Phillies added two more in the sixth.

Bossier took advantage of seven hits and 13 walks.

Nate Cervantes went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI. Jackson Waller had two hits and two RBI.

Kannon Greer had a triple and drew two walks. Brody Turnipseed and Cole Snell both had one hit and drew two walks.

Cooper Holmes walked twice and had two RBI. Case Jorden had one RBI.

Snell was the starting pitcher. He scattered six hits and struck out six in 4 2/3 innings. Bryant Lacour struck out four in 1 1/3 innings. Connor Yates pitched a scoreless seventh.

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