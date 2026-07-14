Bossier Parish Library Column

Annie Gilmer, Community Engagement Librarian

July 15, 2026



Did you know that gummi worms have been around since 1981? They were introduced on July 15th by the German candy company, Trolli. The first gummi candies were invented by a different German company, Haribo, in 1922 and were shaped like bears. The name “gummi” comes from the German word for “rubber”, which, while fitting, doesn’t sound nearly as tasty.



While you snack on some gummi worms, or maybe before you snack, mix up a batch of corn fritters to celebrate Corn Fritters Day which falls on July 16th. These are likely a familiar favorite since we’re here in the south, though you may call them hush puppies, so you may already have a recipe to hand, but if you don’t you can check out our cookbooks and A to Z World Foods database if you want to test out a few different recipes.



If you want to really round out the menu for these celebrations, you can add National Hot Dog Day to the list, which falls on July 15th, National Cherry and National Dole Whip Days which fall on July 16th, and National Tropical Fruit and National Sour Candy Days which fall on July 18th. With so many food-related random holidays you may want to make a social event out of it and invite friends and family to celebrate with you.



Also, don’t forget you still have time to participate in our Summer Reading Program. The program ends on July 31st, so make sure you stop by to sign up and pick up your prizes when you meet your goals!



Questions? Email us at: [email protected]



Website: https://www.bossierlibrary.org/



Facebook: www.facebook.com/bossierlibrary



Library Hours:

Central

Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 8:00pm

Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, 9:00am – 5:00pm

Benton

Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 7:00pm

Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Haughton

Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Aulds/East 80/Plain Dealing/Tooke

Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm

History Center

Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, by appointment



Library Locations:

Aulds Branch

318.742.2337



Benton Branch

318.965.2751



Central Library

318.746.1693



East 80 Branch

318.949.2665



Haughton Branch

318.949.0196



History Center

318.746.7717



Plain Dealing Branch

318.326.4233



Tooke Branch

318.987.3915



New & Coming Soon:

All We Say: The Battle for American Identity: A History in 15 Speeches by Ben Rhodes (Non-Fiction; Book)

Blooms Every Day: A Modern Guide to Flower Arranging by Amy McCord (Non-Fiction; Book, eBook)

Chasing Eruptions: How Volcanologists Maurice and Katia Krafft Helped Save 60,000 Lives – But Lost Their Own by Curtis Manley; illustrated by Katherine Roy (Children’s/Tween’s Non-Fiction; Book)

The Fall of Republics: A History from Ancient Carthage to the American Constitution by Thomas F. Madden (Non-Fiction; Book)

Field Guide for the Formerly Villainous by Autumn K. England (Fiction; Book)

Follow the Water: The Unbelievable True Story of a Teenager’s Survival in the Amazon by Ellan Cochrane; illustrated by Caroline Church (Children’s/Tween’s Biography; Book, eAudiobook)

Girl’s Girl: A Novel by Sonia Feldman (Fiction; Book)

Healthy in One: High Protein, Low Calorie, No Stress by Meg Robinson; photography by Sam Folan (Non-Fiction; Book)

The Island at the Edge of Night by Lucy Strange (Children’s Fiction; Book, eBook, eAudiobook)

The King in Yellow by Robert W. Chambers (Fiction; Book, eBook, eAudiobook)

Missing in Soho: A Misty Divine Mystery, Book 2by Holly Stars (Fiction; Book)

Retro Recipes: Vintage Dishes with a Modern Twist by Bobby Hicks (Non-Fiction; Book)

Tropesick: A Novel by Lauren Okie (Fiction; Book)

Vegetables the Italian Way: Turning Simple and Fresh into Extraordinary by Giulia Scarpaleggia; photographs by Tommaso Galli (Non-Fiction; Book)

We Hexed the Moon: A Novel by Mollyhall Seeley (Fiction; Book)

Where You’ll Find Us by Jen St. Jude (YA Fiction; Book)