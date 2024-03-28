COMMUNITY SCHOOL TO HOST AUTISM AWARENESS DAY CELEBRATION ON APRIL 2

The Community School, a division of Holy Angels, is proud to announce its upcoming

Autism Awareness Day Celebration, on April 2, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bodacious Bar and Q

in Shreveport. This event aims to bring together families and friends in a spirit of celebration and

support for individuals with autism.



Attendees of all ages are invited to join us for an evening of camaraderie, fun, and, of course, barbeque!

Whether you’re a member of the autism community, a family member, a friend, or a supporter, we

encourage you to join us as we celebrate diversity, acceptance, and awareness about autism spectrum

disorder. Guests can enjoy the vibrant atmosphere on the patio, with live music by Haley Brook,

activities, and giveaways, or find solace in a quiet space if needed. Food and drinks will be available for

purchase. This event is open to the public.



“This month is a great reminder to make room for differences, to allow others to be themselves, and to

celebrate diversity. We could all use a little acceptance. Tolerating differences isn’t enough. Inviting

people into our space, making room at the table for them, giving them a voice- that’s true acceptance.”

Bodacious Bar & Q is located at 8410 Line Avenue in Shreveport.



The Community School opened its doors in September of 2022 on the beautiful campus of Holy Angels

under the direction of Kelly Rouse, BCBA. The Community School extends Holy Angels’ non-residential

mission to individuals with developmental delays or learning disabilities by providing therapeutic and

educational opportunities. Students receive instruction and therapy from specially trained educators,

Applied Behavioral Analysts, and line techs.



For more information about the Autism Awareness Day Celebration or Community School, please

contact Lauren Giddens at 318-629-0566 or [email protected] or visit

https://www.laholyangels.org/community-school/.