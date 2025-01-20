Donald Trump Sworn in as 47th President, Marks Historic Return to the White House

By Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

On Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States, marking his return to the White House for a second, non-consecutive term. The ceremony took place inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda—a departure from tradition—where Trump took the oath of office just after noon.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath as Trump placed his hand on two Bibles held by First Lady Melania Trump: one from his 1955 Sunday school graduation and the historic burgundy Bible used by Abraham Lincoln at his 1861 inauguration.

Trump, both the 45th and 47th president, joins Grover Cleveland as the only leaders in American history to serve non-consecutive terms. This unique political milestone was underscored by his pledge to usher in a “renewed era of American greatness” during his inaugural address.

The 60th presidential inauguration was steeped in tradition and symbolism, drawing millions of viewers nationwide. Vice President J.D. Vance, sworn in moments before Trump, stood beside him as they began their tenure as the nation’s leaders. Vance, a rising star in the Republican Party, emphasized collaboration and unity in his remarks.

In his address, President Trump outlined his vision for the next four years, focusing on economic revitalization, national security, and restoring American influence globally.

Here at home In Bossier City, the Republican Women of Bossier City and their guests gathered at Silverstar Smokehouse to watch the historic event. Despite a brief power outage 20 minutes before Trump’s oath, attendees used their phones to ensure they didn’t miss a moment of the live broadcast of the inauguration ceremonies.

“We’re excited to see President Trump back in office,” said attendee Julie Johnson Byram. “It’s a historic moment, and we’re proud to come together as a community to witness it.”

The power outage at Silverstar did not last long, and cheers erupted in the room as local Congressman and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson appeared on screen moments before Trump and Vance.

Following the ceremony, Speaker Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and RNC Chairwoman Lisa McClain issued a joint statement:

“President Donald Trump and Vice President Vance have now been formally inaugurated, and our country stands at the threshold of a new era—America’s Golden Age has arrived.

“House Republicans are committed to working with President Trump to deliver the America First agenda. This includes revitalizing our economy, securing our borders, and ensuring the government serves the American people effectively and transparently.”

President Trump’s return to the White House solidifies his lasting influence in American politics. As the only president besides Grover Cleveland to achieve non-consecutive terms, his leadership reflects the ongoing support of a significant segment of voters.

This inauguration marks the beginning of what Trump and his allies have described as a transformative era for the nation, with promises of sweeping reforms and strengthened global leadership.

As the celebrations in Washington, D.C., and across the country concluded, attention turned to the future challenges and opportunities awaiting the new administration. With President Trump and Vice President Vance now at the helm, Americans anticipate a period of significant change and renewed focus on national priorities.

For many, inauguration day symbolized the enduring strength of American democracy and the traditions that unite a diverse nation.

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune – A brief power outage didn’t deter attendees of the Republican Women of Bossier City from witnessing history as they gathered at Silverstar Steakhouse on Monday, January 20, 2025, to watch Donald Trump take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States.

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune – Attendees of the Republican Women of Bossier City gather at Silverstar Steakhouse to watch Donald Trump take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune – Attendees of the Republican Women of Bossier City gather at Silverstar Steakhouse to watch Donald Trump take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, 2025.