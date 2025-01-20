DOTD pretreating roadways for wintry conditions and highlighting priority routes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that crews are pretreating roadways across the state in anticipation of wintry weather that is forecast to impact the state this coming week. Additionally, DOTD is highlighting its priority routes statewide. These are state roadways DOTD anticipates will remain open while severe winter weather operations are in effect. Other non-priority routes will be kept open as resources and weather conditions permit, but have a higher likelihood of requiring closure due to dangerous conditions.

Nearly 10 million pounds of salt and 125,000 gallons of brine are being used statewide to prepare roadways for winter weather. DOTD crews are pretreating bridges and overpasses across the state ahead of predicted snowfall. Motorists should be on the lookout for these slow-moving operations with some de-icing operations already beginning.

The roadways where DOTD will be focusing its efforts are shown on the map at this link.

“As our state prepares for a possibly unprecedented winter weather event, we’d like to assure the traveling public that our crews are working around the clock to keep roadways open as long as possible in the coming days,” said DOTD Secretary Joe Donahue. “Once inclement weather impacts the state, we urge the traveling public to stay off the roadways unless travel is absolutely essential. We want the public to be aware of the tools at its disposal, such as 511 and social media, to monitor the most current traffic conditions and any closures across the state.”

DOTD is extremely grateful to the state of Arkansas for its assistance ahead of the inclement weather. Arkansas, being farther north and better equipped for handing winter weather situations on its roadways, is selflessly sending a significant quantity of personnel and equipment to assist DOTD in pretreating Louisiana’s state highways.

“We wish to thank the state of Arkansas for having additional crews and equipment at the ready to assist our state with whatever is necessary in the next few days,” continued Donahue. “it is comforting to know that our neighboring states are willing to assist when unexpected or severe weather events occur. These types of situations transcend boundaries and highlight how significant progress is made when various agencies come together for the common good.”

Currently, DOTD staff are in close communication with the National Weather Service, monitoring the forecast and coordinating all emergency operations aspects of the event. DOTD is also working with Louisiana State Police, local governmental partners, and other stakeholders to communicate the status of closures and other developments.

It’s important to keep in mind that weather conditions can change quickly, and bridges and overpasses can become unsafe for travel before DOTD crews are able to place barricades.

Drivers should avoid being on the roadways if travel is not absolutely necessary.

If you must travel during winter weather conditions, motorists should adhere to the following driving safety tips:

Drive slowly and carefully.

Avoid driving while distracted.

Always allow for extra driving time.

Avoid using cruise control.

Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

Always wear your seatbelt.

Be on the lookout for DOTD crews and other emergency responders and their equipment.

Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason.

For the most up-to-date road status information, DOTD offers motorists various resources: