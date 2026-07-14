Future Healthcare Professionals Get a Head Start at LSU Health Shreveport’s Family Affair Bootcamp

More than 100 students spent their Saturday at LSU Health Shreveport learning what it takes to turn dreams of becoming healthcare professionals into reality.

Hosted by the LSUHS Office for Student and Community Engagement , “Family Affair” brought together middle school students, high school students, college students, parents, educators and healthcare leaders for a day focused on one goal: helping students prepare early for successful careers in medicine and other health professions.

“Readiness starts as early as middle school,” said Dr. Toni Thibeaux, LSUHS Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student and Community Engagement. “We wanted to provide a space where families could learn together about the academic preparation, support systems, and opportunities available to help students succeed on their educational journey.”

Throughout the day, students heard from leaders with the College Board and the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), while also learning about admissions testing, healthcare careers, academic success strategies and professional development opportunities.

Among those students was Skylar Cardwell, a south Louisiana native, studying in Atlanta who hopes to pursue a medical career.

“I want to be a doctor so that I can use my intelligence to help others,” Cardwell said. “Making sure children’s health is the best that it can be helps improve our generations for years to come.”

Dr. Thibeaux said the event was designed to ensure students and parents left informed, encouraged and connected to resources that can help them navigate the path to healthcare careers.

“I want them to leave knowing that LSU Health Shreveport is here to support them,” Thibeaux said. “Hopefully, families will take this information home and continue these conversations together.”