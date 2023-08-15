High school football: Scrimmages next for parish teams

Scrimmage schedule

Wednesday

Ouachita Parish at Parkway, 5:30 freshman, 7 Varsity/JV

Thursday

North DeSoto at Haughton, 6

Red River at Bossier, 6:30

Minden at Benton, 7

Friday

Airline vs. Huntington at Independence Stadium, 7

Plain Dealing at Magnolia School of Excellence

—

The march toward any football season follows a familiar path.

After offseason and summer workouts, there is the first official day of fall practice. That was Aug. 7 for most teams around the state.

This is scrimmage week with coaches getting a chance to see how their players perform against another team. For players, it’s a welcome change from going against their teammates.

Parkway is hosting Ouachita Parish at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium on Wednesday. It starts with the teams’ freshman squads at 5:30 p.m. The varsity and JV portions are scheduled to start at 7.

The scrimmage was scheduled for Thursday, but it was moved up a day because of concerns about the heat. The high Wednesday is projected to be 91. High temperatures Thursday and Friday are expected to be back in the low 100s

Three scrimmages are scheduled for Thursday. Benton hosts Minden at 7, Haughton hosts North DeSoto at 6 and Bossier hosts Red River at 6:30.

There are two Friday. Airline faces Huntington at Independence Stadium at 7, and Plain Dealing visits Magnolia School of Excellence.

Haughton and North DeSoto are longtime scrimmage partners.

“At this point it’s as long as I can remember back,” Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton said. “I can’t remember who we scrimmaged before them.”

The Griffins are coming off the best season in school history. They went 12-2 and reached the non-select Division II state championship game, falling to Lutcher 28-25 in the Caesars Superdome.

North DeSoto also has one of the top young quarterbacks in the state. Sophomore Luke Delafield has already received several scholarship offers from Division I schools after an outstanding freshman season.

“It’s a great scrimmage for us,” Brotherton said. “They’re always pretty good. It’s a team we can go out there and compete against. They’re well-coached. And they do things right. We’re going to get some good competition and we’re not going to have to worry about playing them at any other point. I think it’s a really good scrimmage for both of us.”

The Bucs are coming off a 6-6 season that included a victory over Airline in the first round of the non-select Division I playoffs.

Junior Christian Turner, a multi-sport athlete like his predecessor Colin Rains, takes over as starting quarterback at Haughton.

Brotherton said the first week of practice went well. Last Thursday was the first day of school and the Bucs are practicing during the first block. There have been no disruptions because of the state’s heat law that restricts what players can do and wear if the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature reaches a certain point.

“We’re practicing in the morning which has been great to beat the heat,” Brotherton said. “We’ve been able to practice. I know there are a lot of schools that are not getting much practice in right now. We feel fortunate because of that. The kids have done well, good attendance, excited to be out there.”

Parkway’s opponent Ouachita Parish is coming off a 6-6 season that included a victory in the first round of the non-select Division I playoffs.

Parkway went 7-4 last season. The Panthers have a new starter at quarterback, sophomore Kaleb Williams.

Benton and Minden are former District 1-4A rivals. They haven’t played in the regular season since 2018, the Tigers’ last year in 1-4A.

Benton is coming off an 8-4 season and runner-up finish in 1-5A. The Tigers have several new starters, including senior quarterback Jeffrey King. King contributed as a receiver last season and played a full game at quarterback, passing for 297 yards against Texas High.

Benton does return one of the top running backs in the state, Greg Manning, a three-year starter.

Minden returns one of the area’s best athletes, senior Jakobe Jackson. who will play a variety of positions on offense. The Tide are coming off a 4-6 season.

Airline’s opponent Huntington went 6-5 last season including a first-round loss in the select Division I playoffs.

Defending 1-5A champion Airline has a solid core group of players returning off last season’s 7-4 team, including quarterback Ben Taylor and running back Tre’Von Jackson.

Bossier and Red River both struggled last season, and both have new head coaches. Gary Smith, a former defensive coordinator at Haughton, has taken over at Bossier. Byron Keller, a former head coach at Lakeview and Natchitoches Central, has taken over at Red River.