Jeffreys named acting president of Louisiana Christian

Dr. David Jeffreys has been named acting president of Louisiana Christian University by the
Board of Trustees, following the March 8 retirement announcement of Dr. Rick Brewer,
LCU’s ninth president.
“Prior to this assignment, he served in an executive leadership role at the university,
gaining substantial knowledge about its operations and objectives,” said Board of Trustees
Chair Anthony Bunting. “On behalf of the board, we would like to congratulate Dr. Jeffreys
on his appointment and look forward to his leadership in continuing the vision and mission
of the university.”
Jeffreys has served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of the
university under Brewer since January 2022.
“I know Louisiana Christian University is in faithful and capable hands as David Jeffreys
steps into the role of interim president,” Brewer said. “For the past two years, he has been
an invaluable asset with resource development, facilities management, denominational
relations, strategic planning and special projects.”
Brewer also worked with Jeffreys during his six-year tenure on the Board of Trustees
Jeffreys holds a Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Arts, both in Christian Education, from
New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and a bachelor’s degree in Business
Administration from Louisiana Christian University.
Prior to LCU, Jeffreys served as associate pastor of Highland Baptist Church and Highland
Baptist Christian School in New Iberia for 20 years.
“I am humbled by the board’s appointment to serve in this capacity,” Jeffreys said. “I pray
for God’s leadership during this transition as the board seeks the next president of LCU.
Our faculty and staff are second to none, and I am honored to serve such a dedicated group
of women and men who are committed to our purpose and mission. I also want to thank
Dr. Rick Brewer for inviting me to be a part of an institution that I have called home since
my freshman year in 1988.”
He has served the national and state Baptist conventions in a variety of positions, including
membership on the Southern Baptist Convention Committee on Nominations (2010) and
the Louisiana Christian University Board of Trustees (2014- 2020), serving as trustee
chairman in 2020 and the first vice president of the Louisiana Baptist Convention is 2021.
He was the director of the NOBTS Southwest Louisiana Extension Center (2015-2019) and
a NOBTS adjunct faculty member (2002-2019).
Jeffreys has also been active on various committees with the Evangeline Baptist Association
from 2006-2021 and held leadership positions with the Pike County (Mississippi) Baptist
Association from 1995-2002.
Before his call to Highland Baptist Church in 2002, he served as minister of education and
youth at First Baptist Church in Magnolia, Mississippi from 1995-2002; minister of youth at
Old Zion Hill Baptist Church in Albany from 1992-1995; and minister of youth at First
Baptist Church in Pitkin from 1990-1991. He also served as youth activities intern with the
First Baptist Church in Pineville from 1989-1990 and was a staff counselor with the Dry
Creek Baptist Camp in 1989.
He and his wife Stephanie have been married for 31 years.
Brewer is transitioning to a new career as Head of School for Masters Academy Vero Beach,
Florida April 15. He retired from higher education administration after 37 years of service.