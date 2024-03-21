Jeffreys named acting president of Louisiana Christian

Dr. David Jeffreys has been named acting president of Louisiana Christian University by the

Board of Trustees, following the March 8 retirement announcement of Dr. Rick Brewer,

LCU’s ninth president.



“Prior to this assignment, he served in an executive leadership role at the university,

gaining substantial knowledge about its operations and objectives,” said Board of Trustees

Chair Anthony Bunting. “On behalf of the board, we would like to congratulate Dr. Jeffreys

on his appointment and look forward to his leadership in continuing the vision and mission

of the university.”



Jeffreys has served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of the

university under Brewer since January 2022.



“I know Louisiana Christian University is in faithful and capable hands as David Jeffreys

steps into the role of interim president,” Brewer said. “For the past two years, he has been

an invaluable asset with resource development, facilities management, denominational

relations, strategic planning and special projects.”



Brewer also worked with Jeffreys during his six-year tenure on the Board of Trustees

Jeffreys holds a Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Arts, both in Christian Education, from

New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and a bachelor’s degree in Business

Administration from Louisiana Christian University.



Prior to LCU, Jeffreys served as associate pastor of Highland Baptist Church and Highland

Baptist Christian School in New Iberia for 20 years.

“I am humbled by the board’s appointment to serve in this capacity,” Jeffreys said. “I pray

for God’s leadership during this transition as the board seeks the next president of LCU.

Our faculty and staff are second to none, and I am honored to serve such a dedicated group

of women and men who are committed to our purpose and mission. I also want to thank

Dr. Rick Brewer for inviting me to be a part of an institution that I have called home since

my freshman year in 1988.”



He has served the national and state Baptist conventions in a variety of positions, including

membership on the Southern Baptist Convention Committee on Nominations (2010) and

the Louisiana Christian University Board of Trustees (2014- 2020), serving as trustee

chairman in 2020 and the first vice president of the Louisiana Baptist Convention is 2021.



He was the director of the NOBTS Southwest Louisiana Extension Center (2015-2019) and

a NOBTS adjunct faculty member (2002-2019).



Jeffreys has also been active on various committees with the Evangeline Baptist Association

from 2006-2021 and held leadership positions with the Pike County (Mississippi) Baptist

Association from 1995-2002.



Before his call to Highland Baptist Church in 2002, he served as minister of education and

youth at First Baptist Church in Magnolia, Mississippi from 1995-2002; minister of youth at

Old Zion Hill Baptist Church in Albany from 1992-1995; and minister of youth at First

Baptist Church in Pitkin from 1990-1991. He also served as youth activities intern with the

First Baptist Church in Pineville from 1989-1990 and was a staff counselor with the Dry

Creek Baptist Camp in 1989.



He and his wife Stephanie have been married for 31 years.



Brewer is transitioning to a new career as Head of School for Masters Academy Vero Beach,

Florida April 15. He retired from higher education administration after 37 years of service.