Louisiana Gasoline Prices on the Rise: Average Hits $3.13/gallon

Gasoline prices in Louisiana continue their upward trend, with the average price per gallon rising by 4.2 cents over the past week, according to data from GasBuddy. As of today, the average price stands at $3.13 per gallon, marking an increase of 25.2 cents compared to a month ago and 7.4 cents compared to a year ago.

“The recent surge in gasoline prices reflects a concerning trend for consumers and businesses alike,” noted Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline rising for four straight weeks, which isn’t uncommon for this time of year.”

The national average price of gasoline has also climbed, rising by 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week to reach $3.51 per gallon today. This represents an increase of 27.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and 8.7 cents per gallon compared to a year ago.

“Russia could see more capacity impacted by the attacks, forcing it to buy such products on the global market, pushing prices up everywhere,” De Haan explained. “With oil prices now under more pressure and attacks potentially increasing on Russian refiners, we could be in for a few more weeks of rising prices.”

GasBuddy’s survey of 2,436 stations across Louisiana revealed a wide range of prices, from as low as $2.22 per gallon to as high as $3.69 per gallon. The significant difference of $1.47 per gallon highlights the variability in prices across the state.

“I’m concerned about the impact of rising gasoline prices on consumers and businesses,” said a local resident who wished to remain anonymous. “It’s getting more expensive to fill up my tank, and I worry about the overall effect on the economy.”

Historical gasoline price data provided by GasBuddy shows fluctuations over the past decade, with prices reaching their peak in 2022 at $4.02 per gallon and hitting their lowest point in 2020 at $1.86 per gallon.

Neighboring areas are also experiencing price increases, with Baton Rouge averaging $3.15 per gallon, Jackson at $3.03 per gallon, and New Orleans at $3.16 per gallon.

