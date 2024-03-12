LSU Health Shreveport to Host “Geaux Bald” Shave Day Fundraiser

Annual Event Supports McDade House Renovation for Cancer Patients

Shreveport, La. – The LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine’s student organization, Geaux Bald, is gearing up for its annual fundraiser, Shave Day, scheduled for Thursday, March 14. This inspiring event encourages students, faculty, and community members to shave or cut their hair in solidarity with cancer patients.

This year, the focus of Shave Day extends beyond supporting cancer patients directly to contributing to the renovation of the McDade House. The McDade House, a hospitality facility for Feist-Weiller Cancer Center patients, has been a beacon of comfort and support since its inception in 1985, making it one of the earliest hospitality houses in the nation.

The return of the McDade House holds significant importance as it aims to alleviate housing stress for cancer patients, providing them with a supportive environment where they can focus on healing without the added burden of accommodation concerns. The renovated McDade House will serve as a welcoming “home away from home” for patients and their families during their cancer treatment journey.

Proceeds from the Geaux Bald fundraiser will directly contribute to the renovation efforts, ensuring that the McDade House continues to provide essential support and comfort to those battling cancer in the Shreveport community.

Shave Day represents more than just a hair-cutting event; it symbolizes solidarity, compassion, and the power of community coming together to support a noble cause. By participating in Shave Day, individuals not only show their support for cancer patients but also contribute to the creation of a warm and nurturing environment for those undergoing treatment.

The LSU Health Shreveport community invites everyone to join them on March 14 for Shave Day and be a part of this meaningful initiative. Together, let’s make a difference in the lives of cancer patients and help restore the McDade House to its full potential as a haven for healing and hope.

For more information about Shave Day and how to get involved, please contact LSU Health Shreveport or visit their website.