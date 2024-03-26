American Cornhole Organization to Host Inaugural Shreveport-Bossier Major Tournament

The American Cornhole Organization (ACO) is set to bring its inaugural Shreveport-Bossier Major Tournament to the Bossier Civic Center on April 5 – 6, 2024. Organized by the Worldwide Governing Body of the sport of cornhole, the event promises an exciting blend of competition and entertainment for players and spectators alike.

The ACO Shreveport-Bossier Major Tournament serves a dual purpose, offering players of all skill levels an opportunity to earn points for qualification to the ACO World Championships of Cornhole 19 in July 2024. Additionally, the event welcomes the public to engage in social play and compete for prize money.

“We are thrilled to partner with the American Cornhole Organization to host this major tournament in Shreveport-Bossier,” stated Sara Nelms, director of sports for the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. “This event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators, and we are eager to showcase our hospitality to visitors from across the region.”

Frank Geers, founder and president of the ACO, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “The ACO Shreveport-Bossier Major is a significant addition to our Season 19 schedule. We are delighted to work with the team from Shreveport-Bossier to elevate the sport of cornhole in the region. We invite local players to join us for public events like the ACO Big Blind Draw and the Bring-Your-Own-Partner Quads tournament.”

The tournament weekend will kick off with an open-to-the-public ACO Backyard Bash on April 4th at the East Bank, featuring blind draw play and other activities. Spectators can enjoy free admission to the main event on April 5 – 6 at the Bossier Civic Center.

Details regarding ACO event participation, divisions, membership, and more can be found on the official ACO website at www.americancornhole.com. Registration for the tournament is currently open and can be accessed through the following link: ACO Shreveport Major 2024 Registration.

The ACO Shreveport-Bossier Major Cornhole Tournament is part of a series of 30 plus Majors held nationwide, culminating in the Season 19 ACO World Championships in July 2024, where a new King or Queen of Cornhole Singles World Champion will be crowned.