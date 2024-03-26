LSU Shreveport Revved Up for 2024 Summer Camps

LSUS Continuing Education is raising the educational bar with the power of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Math) summer day camps for kids and teens in the community. LSUS youth camp programs offer an array of fun and educational experiences to stem the summer slide.

Kids ages six to 18 can discover diverse interests, meet new friends, and create memories that last a lifetime.

Registration is open to the public for the more than 50 summer camps offered on LSUS’s campus throughout June and July. Call 318-798-4177 or visit www.lsus.edu/youthcamps for camp details and to register.

“LSUS is dedicated to offering lifelong learning opportunities for our community,” said Leigh Anne Chambers, Interim Executive Director of Enrollment Management for LSUS. “One of our more beloved programs is our extensive summer camp series, available every June and July. Our goal is to ignite a passion for lifelong learning in the younger generation.”

As the digital age progresses rapidly, developing lifelong learning is crucial to mental sharpness, self-development, confidence, better mental health, and more opportunities.

Lifelong learning also prevents boredom, and with LSUS summer camps throughout June and July, kids can discover new areas of interest through hands-on learning.

Each summer camp is designed with the tools and activities to engage kids’ imagination and encourage exploration of interests.

Summer is the perfect opportunity for kids’ abilities to soar as they develop new modes of thinking, express ideas through art, and play team-building sports.

LSUS is revved up to offer a variety of STREAM summer camps, including new camp offerings and the return of top-level favorites.

LSUS June Summer Camps

Aquatic Artistry Ages 6 – 9 (Starts on 6/10)

BioSlime Spectacular Ages 10 -13 (Starts on 6/10)

Bubble Bonanza Showcase Ages 8 – 11 (Starts 6/10)

Lemonade Day Academy Ages 8 – 12 (Starts 6/10)

Mark Making Ages 8 – 15 (Starts 6/10)

Mindstorm Robotics in Python Basic Ages 10 – 14 (Starts 6/10)

Land & Sea Artventures Ages 10 – 13 (Starts 6/17)

Become a Junior Detector Ages 11 – 15 (Starts 6/17)

Summer Slime Time: Exploring Earth’s Wonders Ages 6 – 9 (Starts 6/17)

Space Exploration Ages 8 -11 (Starts 6/17)

Imagining Your Very Own Dreamhouse Ages 8 -15 (Starts 6/17)

Debate for Beginners Ages 12 – 18 (Starts 6/17)

Soccer with Radi Baltov Ages 10 – 13 (Starts 6/24)

LSUS July Summer Camps

Sea Creature Masquerade Ages 10 – 13 (Starts 7/8)

The Sound of Music Ages 8 – 11 (Starts 7/8)

Fun 3D Printing for Kids Ages 8 and Up (Starts 7/8)

Robotics Engineering Basic Ages 14 -17 (Starts 7/8)

E-Sports Camp Ages 12 – 16 (Starts 7/8)

Fantasy & Sci Fi Writing for Teens Ages 13 – 18 (Starts 7/15)

Color Splash Art Ages 8 – 11 (Starts 7/15)

Northern Lights Ages 8 -11 (Starts 7/15)

Civil Engineering Basics Ages 11 – 13 (Starts 7/15)

Robotics Teams in Shreveport Ages 12 – 18 (Starts 7/15)

Safe Sitter Essentials with CPR Ages 11 – 14 at the Willis Knighton Innovation Center

Safe Sitter Essentials (5/31)

Safe Sitter Essentials (6/12)

Safe Sitter Essentials (6/25)

Safe Sitter Essentials (6/27)

Safe Sitter Essentials (7/23)

Safe Sitter Essentials (7/25)

Safe Sitter Essentials (7/30)

Online Summer Bridge Path Program Grades 1 – 8

Grade 1 (Starts 7/8)

Grade 2 (Starts 7/8)

Grade 3 (Starts 6/18)

Grade 3 (Starts 7/8)

Grade 4 (Starts 6/10)

Grade 4 (Starts 7/8)

Grade 5 (Starts 6/10)

Grade 5 (Starts 6/18)

Grade 5 (Starts 7/8)

Grade 6 (Starts 6/10)

Grade 6 (Starts 6/18)

Grade 6 (Starts 7/8)

Grade 7 (Starts 6/10)

Grade 7 (Starts 6/18)

Grade 7 (Starts 7/8)

Grade 8 (Starts 6/10)

Grade 8 (Starts 6/18)

Grade 8 (Starts 7/8)