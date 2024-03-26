LDWF Shooting Ranges to Temporarily Close for Easter Holidays

In observance of the upcoming Easter holidays, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has announced the temporary closure of the Bodcau and Woodworth Shooting Ranges on Good Friday, March 29, and Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. However, both ranges will resume normal business hours on Saturday, March 30.

The Bodcau Shooting Range, situated at 168 Ben Durden Road in Benton, and the Woodworth Shooting Range, located at 661 Robinson Bridge Road in Woodworth, will provide shooting enthusiasts with a brief respite during the Easter weekend.

Visitors planning to utilize LDWF shooting ranges are reminded that they must possess either a WMA Access Permit, a Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License, or a Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License.

These closures are part of LDWF’s commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all visitors while also honoring the Easter holiday traditions. LDWF encourages shooting enthusiasts to take advantage of the ranges’ normal business hours on Saturday to enjoy their favorite activities.

For additional information on LDWF shooting ranges, interested individuals are directed to visit the official LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/shooting-ranges.