Tuesday, March 26, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

LDWF Shooting Ranges to Temporarily Close for Easter Holidays

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

In observance of the upcoming Easter holidays, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has announced the temporary closure of the Bodcau and Woodworth Shooting Ranges on Good Friday, March 29, and Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. However, both ranges will resume normal business hours on Saturday, March 30.

The Bodcau Shooting Range, situated at 168 Ben Durden Road in Benton, and the Woodworth Shooting Range, located at 661 Robinson Bridge Road in Woodworth, will provide shooting enthusiasts with a brief respite during the Easter weekend.

Visitors planning to utilize LDWF shooting ranges are reminded that they must possess either a WMA Access Permit, a Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License, or a Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License.

These closures are part of LDWF’s commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all visitors while also honoring the Easter holiday traditions. LDWF encourages shooting enthusiasts to take advantage of the ranges’ normal business hours on Saturday to enjoy their favorite activities.

For additional information on LDWF shooting ranges, interested individuals are directed to visit the official LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/shooting-ranges.

You may also like

Art, Music, Quilts, Reiki, Chakra, and Lots of Fun: 2024 Artwalk Season Kicks...

NIGHTTIME LANE CLOSURE: I-20 eastbound at weigh station

Speaker Johnson’s Office to Host Satellite Office Hours Throughout Louisiana

03-27-2024 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition

Swearing-in Ceremony for Newly Hired Deputies

Chimp Haven opens for rare public access again this spring

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Art, Music, Quilts, Reiki, Chakra, and Lots of Fun: 2024 Artwalk Season Kicks Off

Recent Articles

NIGHTTIME LANE CLOSURE: I-20 eastbound at weigh station
Speaker Johnson’s Office to Host Satellite Office Hours Throughout Louisiana
03-27-2024 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition

Featured

Art, Music, Quilts, Reiki, Chakra, and Lots of Fun: 2024 Artwalk Season Kicks Off
NIGHTTIME LANE CLOSURE: I-20 eastbound at weigh station
Speaker Johnson’s Office to Host Satellite Office Hours Throughout Louisiana
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign