SWEPCO Receives 2024 Excellence in ENERGY STAR Marketing Award

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has selected Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) as the 2024 ENERGY STAR Excellence in ENERGY STAR Marketing winner. From January 1 through October 2023, SWEPCO’s Energy Efficiency & Consumer Programs Team captured more than 16.3 GWh of annual energy savings, preventing greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to removing 2,571 gasoline-powered vehicles from the road. This includes SWEPCO’s entire footprint that makes up more than 552,000 residential customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

“SWEPCO demonstrated exemplary commitment and dedication to leadership in energy efficiency and the ENERGY STAR program,” said Ann Bailey, Chief ENERGY STAR Product Labeling Branch and Climate Protection Partnerships Division. “SWEPCO upheld excellence in marketing through its promotion of ENERGY STAR certified product upgrades, capturing more than 10.3 million impressions and 16.3 GWh of annual energy savings.”

SWEPCO helps homeowners and businesses with energy efficiency resources, tools and incentives across Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. These initiatives promote the installation of energy-efficient home upgrades, aligning with SWEPCO’s commitment to sustainability.

“We are honored to receive the 2024 ENERGY STAR Excellence in ENERGY STAR Marketing award,” said Paul Pratt, SWEPCO Director of Customer Services and Marketing. “At SWEPCO, we are committed to providing our customers with energy-efficient solutions that not only save them money but also contribute to a cleaner environment.”

The SWEPCO Energy Efficiency & Consumer Programs team leverages the ENERGY STAR platform as a central pillar of its residential programs throughout the year, bolstering the programs’ value and enhancing marketing efforts. SWEPCO has worked hard to get the word out and increase awareness among its customers to help them improve the efficiency of their homes, lower their energy consumption, save money and contribute to a cleaner environment. The team utilized a variety of outreach methods to ensure awareness of each program, and efforts have resulted in over 10.3 million impressions of ENERGY STAR-specific content.

SWEPCO and other award winners will be honored at the ENERGY STAR Awards Celebration on Thursday, April 25, in Washington DC. For more information about SWEPCO and its energy efficiency programs, visit www.swepco.com/save.