Legislative Rural Caucus Announces 2024-25 Officers

The Louisiana Legislative Rural Caucus elected its 2024-25 officers, selecting Representative Rhonda Butler (R-Ville Platte) as Chair. Additionally, the caucus announces the elections of Representative Travis Johnson (D-Vidalia) as Vice Chair and Representative Jason Dewitt (R-Boyce) as Secretary/Treasurer.

“The vast majority of our state is considered rural so it’s critical that the voices of our constituents are not only heard, but considered,” said Chair Butler. “Working together as a caucus, we are able to amplify the needs of our regions and focus on improving the overall quality of life for the people we serve. I look forward to leading this group and representing the interests of all rural residents.”

As, Chairman, Butler appointed seven caucus members to serve with the officers on the Executive Committee. They are Representatives Dewith Carrier (R-Oakdale), Dodie Horton (R-Haughton), Rodney Schamerhorn (R-Hornbeck), “Zee” Zeringue (R-Houma), Vinney St. Blanc (R-Franklin), Senators Eddie Lambert (R-Gonzales) and Bill Wheat (R-Ponchatoula)

The Rural Caucus, founded in 1979, consists of 72 members of the Legislature and is the largest regional organization at the Capitol.