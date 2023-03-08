Chimp Haven opens for rare public access again this spring

Weren’t able to get tickets to Discovery Day last fall? No worries! Chimp Haven is offering another opportunity this spring to get a rare glimpse inside the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary for the public event that happens only twice each year.

Discovery Day will be held on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to noon, inviting guests to explore the sanctuary and witness the lush, forested habitats where the chimpanzees, most of whom are retired from bio-medical research, now live and play. Animal sanctuaries, focused on providing animal care in a natural setting, seldomly open to the public.

“Welcoming the community into Chimp Haven’s beautiful grounds to witness the chimpanzees living what we like to call ‘the chimp life’ is always a thrill,” said Chimp Haven President and CEO Rana Smith. “Discovery Day is a unique experience for visitors, and it’s also a way for Chimp Haven to express gratitude for the support the sanctuary receives from friends near and far.”

Chimpanzee care experts will be on-hand to talk about the chimpanzees’ individual personalities, what they eat, the specialized veterinary care they receive and to answer questions about the sanctuary’s more than 300 residents. Guests also can take a behind-the-scenes tour of this growing sanctuary and discover the rich natural wonders on the property.

Discovery Day is open to all ages. Advance tickets are available online only at chimphaven.org/visit/. Tickets are $10 for visitors age 6 and older, and free for children 5 and younger. Chimp Haven recommends arriving at 9 a.m. when the chimps are most active after a night’s rest!

Additional 2023 events:

· Chimp Chat: April 15 from 12 to 2 p.m., immediately following Discovery Day. This exclusive tour features an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at sanctuary life and a special presentation by Chimp Haven experts. The cost is $75 per person. This program is available to those age 10 and older. Chimp Chat also will be held on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m.

· Private Tours: Private tours start at a minimum donation of $500 (tax-deductible) for up to six guests. All participants must be age 7 or older. VIP tours are available during normal business hours and typically last two hours. The duration of the tour is held outdoors.

A virtual tour also is available for anyone unable to travel to the sanctuary. To take the virtual tour, visit chimphaven.org/visit/digital-tour/