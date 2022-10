Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in

ceremony for two new deputies that have joined the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team.



The swearing-in ceremony for newly hired Deputies Danny Ford and Phil Shores took

place in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Monday

morning. Sheriff Whittington told Deputy Ford and Deputy Shores, “It is an honor to

swear you in and I welcome you to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.”



Deputy Ford will serve on the Courthouse Security Team while Deputy Shores will serve at

one of the correctional facilities.



If you are seeking a career that offers excitement in the workplace and allows you to make

a difference in your community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is the place for you. To

apply to be a deputy, applicants must be 21 years of age. However, the Bossier Sheriff’s

Office does offer a corrections officer position that requires the applicant to be 18 years of

age.



To start the process of becoming a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, call the Human

Resources Department to schedule a test today. You can reach them by calling (318)965-

3459.