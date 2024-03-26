Art, Music, Quilts, Reiki, Chakra, and Lots of Fun: 2024 Artwalk Season Kicks Off

Artwalk 2024 is here! The first Wednesday Downtown Shreveport Artwalk is April 3rd from 5 – 8 pm. Artwalk has something for everyone and it’s free…it is the Downtown Development Authority’s gift to the community. The monthly event gives folks the chance to meet local artists, watch some create their works, buy local art, tour some of downtown’s cool buildings, and have an authentic downtown experience.

The event provides live music, various food & drink options plus three hours of free entertainment all while exploring downtown. As in the past, Artwalk has no starting place or stopping point so that means where you start, the direction you take, and where you end is all up to you! A map to guide you for the event can be found at www.downtownshreveport.com/artwalk.

Wear comfortable shoes and a light sweater while you find your way to these participating stops:

Artspace – 708 Texas Street. – Featuring Red River Quilters Art Quilt Group who will have their slice quilt “A scenic Slice of Shreveport” on display depicting downtown Shreveport. Kelly Pugh, Andrew Love, and Lynda Britton will also be displaying other quilts made by the group. Joan Nerrettig (Red River Relics) and other Pop-Up artists.

The Lofts @ 624: 624 Texas – Katy Larsen (Agora Borealis) who says she will make something “cool happen!” And if you know Katy, she absolutely will! Tracey Justice – reiki sessions and chakra balancing.

Pop N Pizza, 500 Texas Street – Kaye Johnson who will be making gemstone wire trees. Have a delicious pizza while you watch Kaye at work.

The Noble Savage – 417 Texas Street – Pop-up artists, live music beginning at 7 pm. Chicken parm dinner special, $15 and $5 green tea shots.

Uneeda Lofts – 711 Milam – MunZay – Live Hair/Makeup; Sheila’s Jewelry; JussTMyy-Live singing ( 5 pm to 6:30 pm); Ron Brown – Photographer; Josh Davis – Photographer; Rico Raro.Co -clothes, designer; Charles The Artist – visual art; Keeanah – Costume Designer; ShanaDMusic – 6:30 pm to 8 pm; Jo Bean Art- visual artist/adult comic book artists; Karen LaBeau – visual artist; Holly J. Photography/Brendlee Marie Designs.

So much to experience: find your very special art piece, enjoy fabulous food & drink, and listen to live music. Check back at www.downtownshreveport.com/artwalk or on Facebook at Downtown Shreveport Artwalk for more information.