NIGHTTIME LANE CLOSURE: I-20 eastbound at weigh station

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on the night of Thursday, March 28, 2024, the inside (left) lane of I-20 eastbound at the Greenwood weigh station in Caddo Parish will be closed.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place from approximately 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., and is necessary to allow for the replacement of a weigh scale sensor.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

Alternate Route: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.