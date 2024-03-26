Speaker Johnson’s Office to Host Satellite Office Hours Throughout Louisiana

Over the next two weeks, Speaker Johnson’s district staff will be hosting satellite office hours to assist constituents throughout Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District who need help navigating federal agencies.

The district staff members will be available to assist Louisianians with federal agency programs such as Social Security, Medicare, military and veterans’ issues. Staff are also available to help constituents obtain the status of pending cases and provide passport information.

Additional dates and times will be announced later this week. For additional information or questions, please call Speaker Johnson’s Bossier City Office at 318-840-0309.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Caddo Parish

9AM – 10 AM

Blanchard Town Hall

110 Main Street, Blanchard, LA 71009

9AM – 10AM

Mooringsport Town Hall

122 W Croom St, Mooringsport, LA 71060

1PM – 2PM

Stonewall Government Plaza

1746 US-171, Stonewall, LA 71078

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Claiborne Parish

9AM – 10AM

Village of Athens Town Hall

15329 Highway 9, Athens, LA 71003

Allen Parish

1PM – 2PM

Allen Parish Library: Oakdale Branch

405 E. 6th Ave. Oakdale, LA 71463

Webster Parish

2PM – 3PM

Sarepta Town Hall

24448 US Highway 371, Sarepta, LA 71071

Beauregard Parish

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Beauregard Public Library: Merryville Branch

1007 LA 110, Merryville, LA 70653