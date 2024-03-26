Speaker Johnson’s Office to Host Satellite Office Hours Throughout Louisiana

Over the next two weeks, Speaker Johnson’s district staff will be hosting satellite office hours to assist constituents throughout Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District who need help navigating federal agencies.
The district staff members will be available to assist Louisianians with federal agency programs such as Social Security, Medicare, military and veterans’ issues. Staff are also available to help constituents obtain the status of pending cases and provide passport information.
Additional dates and times will be announced later this week. For additional information or questions, please call Speaker Johnson’s Bossier City Office at 318-840-0309.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27
Caddo Parish
9AM – 10 AM
Blanchard Town Hall
110 Main Street, Blanchard, LA 71009
9AM – 10AM
Mooringsport Town Hall
122 W Croom St, Mooringsport, LA 71060
1PM – 2PM
Stonewall Government Plaza
1746 US-171, Stonewall, LA 71078
THURSDAY, MARCH 28
Claiborne Parish
9AM – 10AM
Village of Athens Town Hall
15329 Highway 9, Athens, LA 71003
Allen Parish
1PM – 2PM
Allen Parish Library: Oakdale Branch
405 E. 6th Ave. Oakdale, LA 71463
Webster Parish
2PM – 3PM
Sarepta Town Hall
24448 US Highway 371, Sarepta, LA 71071
Beauregard Parish
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Beauregard Public Library: Merryville Branch
1007 LA 110, Merryville, LA 70653