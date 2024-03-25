Bossier Parish School Cadets Blaze Trail in Firefighter Certification

In a proud moment for Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning (BPSTIL), the first five high school fire cadets have successfully passed the rigorous skills portion of their Firefighter Level II certification, marking a significant milestone in their journey towards becoming fully-fledged firefighters.

These dedicated cadets demonstrated their proficiency and commitment during the demanding skills assessment, showcasing their readiness to tackle the challenges of firefighting with skill and determination.

Under the guidance of seasoned instructors and mentors, the cadets honed their firefighting techniques, mastering essential skills such as hose handling, ladder operations, search and rescue, and fire suppression.