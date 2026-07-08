BPCC Brings One-Stop Enrollment Services to Communities Across Northwest Louisiana

Bossier Parish Community College is bringing one-stop enrollment services directly to communities across Northwest Louisiana through a series of registration events designed to help current and prospective students prepare for the Fall 2026 semester. With events in Bossier City, Natchitoches and Many, students can receive personalized assistance with admissions, academic advising, financial aid, military education benefits and course registration while exploring academic programs that lead to high-demand, high-wage careers or transfer opportunities at four-year universities.

BPCC provides accessible education and workforce training that supports the region’s employment needs. Students can choose from associate degrees, technical diplomas and Career and Technical Certificates in fields including healthcare, manufacturing, business, information technology, skilled trades and other career pathways that lead to immediate employment or transfer opportunities at four-year institutions.

To assist students with the enrollment process, BPCC will host a series of registration events throughout July and August. The college will begin with BPCC On Location on Tuesday, July 21, from 10am to 2pm at the Sabine Parish Library, 705 Main St. in Many. The outreach event brings BPCC admissions and advising services directly into the community, allowing prospective students to explore academic programs, complete admissions requirements and receive assistance with financial aid.

BPCC will also host Advising After 5 on Thursday, July 23, from 3pm to 7pm at the Bossier Campus, 6220 E. Texas St. Designed for students who are unable to visit campus during traditional business hours, the extended-hours event provides access to academic advising, admissions, financial aid and military education benefits. Students should check in at the Admissions Window on the first floor of Building F no later than 6:30pm. Student services will also be available beginning at 8am that day.

Registration assistance continues Monday, Aug. 3, with another BPCC On Location event from 10am to 2pm at the Natchitoches Parish Library, 450 Second St. The college will host On-Campus Registration Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 9am to 6pm at all three campus locations (Bossier, Natchitoches and Sabine Valley).

Registration is currently open for the Fall 2026 semester. Classes begin Aug. 13 for Sessions A, B and D, Sept. 1 for Session J, Sept. 10 for Session E, Oct. 7 for Sessions C and F, and Nov. 3 for Session G. The last day to register for each session is the first day of class.

For added convenience, online registration is available 24/7, allowing students to register anytime, any day, by visiting www.bpcc.edu/admissions.

BPCC remains committed to providing affordable, high-quality education that prepares students for today’s workforce while supporting the economic development of Northwest Louisiana. Flexible class schedules, multiple start dates and campuses located throughout the region provide students with convenient options for earning a credential, advancing their careers or transferring to a four-year university.

Detailed information regarding admissions, registration, tuition costs, and deadlines is available at www.bpcc.edu/admissions. Interested individuals may also contact the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004 or [email protected]. To learn more about BPCC’s academic programs and training opportunities, visit www.bpcc.edu.