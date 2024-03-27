Wednesday, March 27, 2024

City of Bossier City Encourages Job Seekers to Apply for Positions in Bossier

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

The Bossier City Fire and Police Department are hiring and looking for good qualified applicants. However, Fire and Police are not the only positions available within the City of Bossier. In addition to Fire and Police, applicants are encouraged to apply for any of the following jobs: Information Systems Specialist, Engineering Aide, Sales Tax Clerk, Public Works, Public Utilities and Traffic Control Technician. Summer workers can still apply for Lifeguard and Pool Manager Positions. Bossier City is a great place to live and to work and to those seeking employment Bossier City has a position for you. You can get more information by calling Bossier City Human Resources at: (318) 741-8801. Don’t delay… apply today.

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

