Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Rep. Dodie Horton appointed to Legislative Rural Caucus Leadership

The Louisiana Legislative Rural Caucus has appointed Representative Dodie Horton (R-Haughton) to the Executive Committee of the Louisiana Legislative Rural Caucus for 2024-25

With 72 members, it is the largest of the legislative caucuses and includes Senate and House members from across the state.

“My playing a leadership role in the Rural Caucus gives the communities I serve more representation on critical issues that impact them in ways that are different from other areas of the state,” Horton said. “Making sure the Legislature considers and understands the needs of Louisiana’s rural residents is our mission and passion and I’m proud to serve with the members.”

Horton, who represents District 9, was elected to the House of Representatives in 2015. She serves on the Labor and Industrial Relations as Vice Chair, is a member of the Administration of Criminal Justice Committee, the Appropriations Committee and is Chairman of the Legislative Bureau. Horton also serves on the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

