PICKLR CELEBRATES NATIONAL PICKLEBALL DAY WITH FREE OPEN PLAY AT CLUBS NATIONWIDE

In celebration of National Pickleball Day on August 8, Picklr, the largest indoor pickleball brand in North America, will open its clubs nationwide to the public for Courtside Bash 2026. From noon to 6 p.m., this event invites players of all levels to enjoy free open play, music, and community fun at their local club with no membership required.

Courtside Bash ‘26 will feature paddle-up rotations throughout the day, making it easy for players to jump into the action. Guests can simply walk in, place a paddle on the rack, and join the next available game. Coaches will lead Pickleball 101 sessions throughout the afternoon to help first-timers learn the basics and start dinking before they leave. Experienced players can test their skills on challenge courts, while Picklr pros will be available all day to join games and connect with the community. Food, music and block-party energy will round out the celebration.

“On National Pickleball Day, we want every player in America – from club regulars to people who’ve never picked up a paddle – to feel like they belong on a court,” said Kathryn Bullough, Chief Marketing Officer of Picklr. “Courtside Bash ‘26 is how we’re making that happen: open courts, no barriers, with every club in the country throwing the same party on the same day. Whether you’ve played for years or have never picked up a paddle, we look forward to welcoming you to a Picklr court on August 8.”

National Pickleball Day celebrates the founding of the sport on Bainbridge Island, Washington, on August 8, 1965. Today, pickleball has grown into a global phenomenon with more than 50 million players worldwide. Picklr is bringing the community together with Courtside Bash ‘26, transforming a single day of celebration into a nationwide block party from coast to coast.

Courtside Bash is a free entry and drop-in event. New players and non-members sign a quick liability waiver before their first game. Guests can complete the waiver in advance at thepicklr.com/courtside-bash, so they can head straight onto the courts upon arrival. Players with a waiver on file are already set. Demo paddles are available at most clubs for anyone who doesn’t have their own.

After August 8, guests who want to keep playing can take advantage of special membership deals that Picklr will be offering throughout the weekend: “Buy 2 months, get 1 free” and 10% off Annual Unlimited Memberships. Club staff will be available to answer questions and walk players through membership options. All membership deals will be available online starting Friday, August 7.

For full event details or membership inquiries, visit thepicklr.com/courtside-bash.