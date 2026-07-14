Port of Caddo-Bossier Purchases New Fire Truck for Caddo Fire District 5

Leaders with the Port of Caddo-Bossier and Caddo Fire

District 5 officially commissioned the district’s newest fire truck, which was purchased by the

Port. The new engine was displayed outside the Regional Commerce Center during the Caddo-

Bossier Parishes Port Commission’s meeting on Monday.



The new truck cost around $1 million. Initially, members of the Caddo Fire District 5 Board

approached Port leaders asking if they would help with the expense. After much consideration,

Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission members decided to cover the entire cost.

Caddo Fire District 5 is a critical mutual aid partner for the Port. That was evident in March

2025, when Caddo Fire District 5 crews helped Shreveport firefighters battle a large fire at Port

tenant Pratt Industries.



“The cost of fire trucks and fire apparatus today has skyrocketed. It’s very hard on fire

departments across the country,” said Caddo Fire District 5 Fire Chief Darrell Braniff. “No words

can describe the feeling we have today. This truly helps this department and homes and

businesses in South Caddo Parish.”



“I speak for the entire Port Commission when I say this was one of our proudest votes,” said

Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission President Josh Williams. “Public safety for our tenants

and our neighbors is a top priority for the Port of Caddo-Bossier.”



Last year, the Port helped the City of Shreveport purchase a new fire truck for Fire Station 20,

which is the first station to respond to any emergency call at the Port.