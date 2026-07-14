Volunteers of America North Louisiana Welcomes Six New Board Members and Announces 2026–2027 Board Leadership

Volunteers of America North Louisiana (VOANLA) is pleased to
announce the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors for the 2026–2027 fiscal year.
These community leaders will join the organization’s governing board in helping advance its mission of
serving North Louisiana’s most vulnerable neighbors.
The new Board members are Krystle Beauchamp, Director of Communications for Caddo Parish; Patrick
Caraway, Vice President of Blacklake Management; Steven Galbraith, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner at
Brentwood Hospital; Katherine Dunstan Hebert, Marketing Director for Ivan Smith Furniture; Robin McCoy,
Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana; and Steve Watkins, Managing Partner of BC
Restaurant Holdings and W&B Foods. Bringing expertise from communications, finance, healthcare, law,
marketing, entrepreneurship, and public service, each new Board member shares a commitment to
strengthening communities across North Louisiana. Together with the full Board of Directors, they will help
provide strategic leadership, ensure sound financial stewardship, and champion VOANLA’s mission as the
organization continues delivering life-changing services to thousands of children, families, Veterans,
individuals with disabilities, seniors, and those experiencing homelessness each year.
VOANLA also announced its 2026–2027 Board officers. Melissa Flores will serve as Board Chair, John
Frierson, Jr. as Vice Chair, Dr. Ruby C. Scroggins as Secretary, and Jonathan Reynolds will continue serving
as Treasurer. Carolyn Hammond will continue serving as President.
“We are honored to welcome these exceptional leaders to our Board of Directors. Their diverse expertise,
passion for service, and commitment to strengthening our communities will help guide Volunteers of
America North Louisiana as we continue expanding opportunities and delivering hope to those we serve.
We look forward to the insight and leadership each of them will bring to our mission,” said Carolyn
Hammond, President and CEO of Volunteers of America North Louisiana.
VOANLA’s volunteer Board of Directors provides governance, strategic direction, and oversight for the
organization’s nearly 40 programs, supporting its mission to help individuals and families reach their full
potential through compassionate, community-based services. To view the complete 2026–2027 Board of
Directors, visit https://voanorthla.org/about-us/#board.