Volunteers of America North Louisiana Welcomes Six New Board Members and Announces 2026–2027 Board Leadership

Volunteers of America North Louisiana (VOANLA) is pleased to

announce the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors for the 2026–2027 fiscal year.

These community leaders will join the organization’s governing board in helping advance its mission of

serving North Louisiana’s most vulnerable neighbors.



The new Board members are Krystle Beauchamp, Director of Communications for Caddo Parish; Patrick

Caraway, Vice President of Blacklake Management; Steven Galbraith, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner at

Brentwood Hospital; Katherine Dunstan Hebert, Marketing Director for Ivan Smith Furniture; Robin McCoy,

Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana; and Steve Watkins, Managing Partner of BC

Restaurant Holdings and W&B Foods. Bringing expertise from communications, finance, healthcare, law,

marketing, entrepreneurship, and public service, each new Board member shares a commitment to

strengthening communities across North Louisiana. Together with the full Board of Directors, they will help

provide strategic leadership, ensure sound financial stewardship, and champion VOANLA’s mission as the

organization continues delivering life-changing services to thousands of children, families, Veterans,

individuals with disabilities, seniors, and those experiencing homelessness each year.



VOANLA also announced its 2026–2027 Board officers. Melissa Flores will serve as Board Chair, John

Frierson, Jr. as Vice Chair, Dr. Ruby C. Scroggins as Secretary, and Jonathan Reynolds will continue serving

as Treasurer. Carolyn Hammond will continue serving as President.



“We are honored to welcome these exceptional leaders to our Board of Directors. Their diverse expertise,

passion for service, and commitment to strengthening our communities will help guide Volunteers of

America North Louisiana as we continue expanding opportunities and delivering hope to those we serve.

We look forward to the insight and leadership each of them will bring to our mission,” said Carolyn

Hammond, President and CEO of Volunteers of America North Louisiana.



VOANLA’s volunteer Board of Directors provides governance, strategic direction, and oversight for the

organization’s nearly 40 programs, supporting its mission to help individuals and families reach their full

potential through compassionate, community-based services. To view the complete 2026–2027 Board of

Directors, visit https://voanorthla.org/about-us/#board.