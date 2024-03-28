Updates on Air and Soil Sampling to be Provided at Community Meeting about Former Wood Treating Facility in Bossier City on April 2

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and the Multistate Environmental Response Trust (Multistate Trust) are hosting a community meeting and drop-in information session on Tuesday, April 2 to discuss environmental investigations and cleanup near the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee Wood Treating Facility (Site) in Bossier City.

Multistate Trust representatives will share updates about indoor air sampling in residential areas near the Site, additional soil sampling, and more. Information about redevelopment planning will also be provided. After the meeting, community members and stakeholders can stay for a drop-in session to speak one-on-one with representatives and ask questions.

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Community Meeting: 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. The meeting will begin with a presentation, followed by a discussion and question-and-answer segment.

Drop-in Session: 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Multistate Trust and LDEQ representatives will be available to answer questions.

Location: Old Union Baptist Church, 600 Butler Street, Bossier City

Food will be provided.