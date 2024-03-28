Thursday, March 28, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Updates on Air and Soil Sampling to be Provided at Community Meeting about Former Wood Treating Facility in Bossier City on April 2

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and the Multistate Environmental Response Trust (Multistate Trust) are hosting a community meeting and drop-in information session on Tuesday, April 2 to discuss environmental investigations and cleanup near the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee Wood Treating Facility (Site) in Bossier City.

Multistate Trust representatives will share updates about indoor air sampling in residential areas near the Site, additional soil sampling, and more. Information about redevelopment planning will also be provided. After the meeting, community members and stakeholders can stay for a drop-in session to speak one-on-one with representatives and ask questions.

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Community Meeting: 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. The meeting will begin with a presentation, followed by a discussion and question-and-answer segment.

Drop-in Session: 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Multistate Trust and LDEQ representatives will be available to answer questions.

Location: Old Union Baptist Church, 600 Butler Street, Bossier City

Food will be provided.

You may also like

Superintendent of Bossier Parish Schools Addresses North Bossier Lunch Group

La. Guard women achieve milestones

COMMUNITY SCHOOL TO HOST AUTISM AWARENESS DAY CELEBRATION ON APRIL 2

CHRISTUS Health recognizes National Athletic Training Month

USDA announces renewable energy grant for rural parishes

LSUS designated as Military Friendly university

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Updates on Air and Soil Sampling to be Provided at Community Meeting about Former Wood Treating Facility in Bossier City on April 2

Recent Articles

Superintendent of Bossier Parish Schools Addresses North Bossier Lunch Group
La. Guard women achieve milestones
COMMUNITY SCHOOL TO HOST AUTISM AWARENESS DAY CELEBRATION ON APRIL 2

Featured

Updates on Air and Soil Sampling to be Provided at Community Meeting about Former Wood Treating Facility in Bossier City on April 2
Superintendent of Bossier Parish Schools Addresses North Bossier Lunch Group
La. Guard women achieve milestones
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign