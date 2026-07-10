Barksdale Air Force Base Celebrates Community Partnership at Second Annual Balloon Glow Rally

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Patriotism, community pride and family fun were on full display Thursday, July 9, as Barksdale Air Force Base hosted its Second Annual Balloon Glow Rally, bringing together military families, civic leaders and residents for an evening celebrating the close bond between the installation and Northwest Louisiana.

Held from 6 to 9 p.m., the event featured tethered hot air balloon rides, live entertainment and a movie in the park, offering families an opportunity to enjoy a summer evening while honoring the military community that has long been a cornerstone of the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Hosted in partnership with the Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council, the Balloon Glow Rally highlighted the enduring relationship between Barksdale Air Force Base and the surrounding communities. The event also served as a reminder of the region’s deep appreciation for the men and women who serve in uniform.

The patriotic atmosphere was especially fitting as Shreveport-Bossier has earned recognition as one of America’s most patriotic communities because of its unwavering support for the military. Home to Barksdale Air Force Base and the headquarters of Air Force Global Strike Command, the region has long embraced military families through community partnerships, special events and programs that honor those who serve.

Several distinguished military and community leaders attended the event, including commanders and senior enlisted leaders from Air Force Global Strike Command, the 8th Air Force, the 2nd Bomb Wing and the 307th Bomb Wing. They were joined by the mayors of Shreveport and Bossier City, chamber of commerce leaders and other local officials, demonstrating the continued partnership between the military installation and the surrounding communities.

Among those attending was North Louisiana Technical Community College Chancellor Jayda Spillers, who also serves as a member of the Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council (MAC). Spillers said the event holds special meaning because of her family’s military background.

“This is something very near and dear to my heart. My husband is a retired reservist, so this is like family to us and we enjoy being able to give back to the families that sacrifice so much for us, for our country. They deserve some time to be able to relax and enjoy their own families that they are unfortunately away from many times,” said Spillers.

Throughout the evening, families enjoyed tethered hot air balloon rides, children’s activities, entertainment and an outdoor movie, creating an atmosphere of celebration, gratitude and fellowship.

The annual Balloon Glow Rally continues to strengthen the connection between Barksdale Air Force Base and the Shreveport-Bossier community while recognizing the sacrifices made by service members and their families. Organizers said the event provides military families with an opportunity to relax, spend time together and experience the appreciation of a community that proudly supports those who serve.

As colorful hot air balloons illuminated the evening sky, the event stood as another reminder of Northwest Louisiana’s longstanding commitment to honoring America’s military and the families whose sacrifices help protect the nation’s freedoms.