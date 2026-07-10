UPDATE* Louisiana State Police Detectives Investigating Mansfield Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting

LSP Detectives continued their investigation into the Mansfield Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred on July 7, 2026.

Preliminary evidence indicates that at approximately 12:09 a.m., a Mansfield Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 171 near U.S. Highway 84. During the encounter, one of the occupants, later identified as 20-year-old JayXavier Wilson of Mansfield, produced a firearm. In response, the Mansfield Officer discharged their service weapon, and Wilson fled the scene. The Officer was not injured during the incident.

Through investigative means, LSP Detectives obtained information and, in coordination with local, state, and federal authorities, located Wilson in Caddo Parish. He was taken into custody without incident and processed at the Caddo Correctional Center as a fugitive from DeSoto Parish for the charges of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, resisting an officer, and possession of Schedule I (marijuana). This investigation remains active and ongoing.

See below for the initial news release.

REGION 3 NEWS RELEASE

July 7, 2026

Louisiana State Police Detectives Investigating Mansfield Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting

Mansfield – On July 7, 2026, at approximately 3:44 a.m., Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on U.S. Highway 171 near U.S. Highway 84 in Mansfield. Detectives are working to process the scene and gather further information.

This is an active investigation. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives. You may anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting lsp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity, or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.